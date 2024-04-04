Apple CEO Tim Cook: How Much Apple Stock Does He Have and What’s It Worth?

WU HAO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

The world’s billionaires typically amass their wealth from investments, often in stocks for companies they own or run. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has been at the helm since just prior to founder Steve Jobs’ death in 2011, squeezes onto Forbes’ billionaires list with a net worth of $2 billion.

Under Cook’s reign, Apple pioneered products like the Apple Watch and wireless AirPods. Apple currently has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, putting it just behind Microsoft as one of the largest companies in the world, according to CompaniesMarketCap.com.

Yet, Cook ranks 1615 on the Forbes’ Billionaires list as of midday April 4, while Bill Gates held the No. 7 slot with a net worth of $128 billion.

Tim Cook Owns Only a Modest Amount of Apple Shares

Rather than investing in Apple, Cook owns just a very small percentage of the company’s stock shares. As of October 2023, he held 3,280,052 shares of Apple common stock, according to Forbes. This followed a big sell-off that year, when he sold 241,000 shares, making $41.4 million in cash after taxes.

However, he also received the same number of shares as part of his annual compensation. He maintains a .02% stake in the company. That makes his share in Apple worth roughly $561 million, roughly one-quarter of his overall net worth.

By comparison, billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk hold 13% of the stock for their respective publicly traded companies, Amazon and Tesla. If Cook held similar in Apple stock, he’d have more than $331.5 billion to his name, putting him ahead of Bezos, Musk, and Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire worth $233 billion. Arnault is currently the richest man in the world. Given that Cook was brought in as a CEO, rather than acting as a founder or co-founder of his company, the above results may be unsurprising.

