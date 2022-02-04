U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.00
    -27.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,782.00
    -189.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,378.25
    -114.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.40
    -18.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.05
    +1.78 (+1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9120
    +0.0850 (+4.65%)
     

  • Vix

    25.90
    +3.81 (+17.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1520
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,530.68
    +900.80 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.36
    +22.31 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.82
    -21.02 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Apple to charge 27% fee for Dutch dating apps using alternative payment options

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Following a court order, developers working on dating apps don’t have to use Apple’s in-app purchase system in the Netherlands. And because those purchases aren’t handled by Apple, the company doesn’t take its usual 30% cut on digital purchases. But developers who use a third-party payment system still have to pay a commission. And Apple plans to charge a… 27% commission.

If you haven’t kept track of the Dutch antitrust saga, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets originally said that Apple was in breach of national competition rules on a very specific case — digital content sold by dating app developers, such as superlikes and boosts.

This represents yet another threat for Apple’s in-app payment system. In South Korea, Apple agreed to allow third-party payment systems following a new law on digital payments. There are also several ongoing cases in the U.S. and Europe.

As for the Netherlands, Apple has appealed the antitrust ruling, saying that allowing external payments wasn't in the users’ best interests.

“Because we do not believe these orders are in our users’ best interests, we have appealed the ACM’s decision to a higher court. We’re concerned these changes could compromise the user experience, and create new threats to user privacy and data security. In the meantime, we are obligated to make the mandated changes which we’re launching today and we will provide further information shortly,” the company said last month.

The company doesn’t have much of a choice as the Netherlands’ competition authority already fined Apple €5 million ($5.7 million) because it missed the first deadline to comply with the court order.

Earlier today, Apple updated its documentation page that explains how developers of dating apps can take advantage of alternative payment systems in the Netherlands. It’s a fairly technical document that explains how developers can offer an alternative payment option.

But it also says that Apple plans to charge a commission to app developers. Essentially, developers get a three percentage point cut on the App Store commission as Apple doesn’t handle transactions. But the company still thinks it’s fare to charge a 27% commission for the various services that it offers:

Consistent with the ACM’s order, dating apps that are granted an entitlement to link out or use a third-party in-app payment provider will pay Apple a commission on transactions. Apple will charge a 27% commission on the price paid by the user, net of value-added taxes. This is a reduced rate that excludes value related to payment processing and related activities. Developers will be responsible for the collection and remittance of any applicable taxes, such as the Netherlands’ value-added tax (VAT), for sales processed by a third-party payment provider.

Every month, app developers will have to send a report of digital sales related to app hosted on the App Store. After that, Apple will send an invoice related to its 27% commission.

In other words, developers aren’t going to generate a ton of extra revenue by bypassing Apple’s payment system. But that’s not all. There are also some technical overhead with third-party payment systems.

If you’re an app developer with users in multiple countries, which is pretty common with dating apps, you can’t submit the same app binary. Development teams will have to compile and submit two different binaries — a Dutch app and a non-Dutch app.

Apple wants to make it as difficult and expensive as possible to use a third-party payment system. Chances are most developers will just keep using Apple’s in-app purchase API.

“Developers of dating apps who want to continue using Apple’s in-app purchase system may do so and no further action is needed,” Apple writes.

But it feels like Apple is just buying time. The App Store remains under close antitrust scrutiny across various jurisdictions. Apple will find ways to circumvent the first court orders and pro-competition reforms. But regulators will likely get smarter if they really want to lower Apple’s commission on app developers.

After Dutch antitrust order, Apple starts letting local dating apps use alternative payment options

Apple fined $5.6M after Dutch dating app antitrust order

Recommended Stories

  • 'I did not expect this' / Monroe County roads eerily quiet

    “It was much worse in 2015,” Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Carena said. "I remember my vehicle bottomed out on Erie Road during that storm."

  • This Pandemic Favorite Stock Is On Sale

    Three-headed gaming, e-commerce, and payments company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) became a sensation among investors in 2020. Shares are down 60% from their all-time highs, and investors might be left trying to figure out whether Sea Limited was a flash in the pan or if the stock will reclaim its highs. Here are three reasons why Sea Limited is poised to shine again for investors.

  • Coinbase partners with TurboTax to let you receive tax refunds in cryptocurrency

    If you use TurboTax to file taxes, you now have the option to deposit your refund directly to a Coinbase account.

  • Comcast Is Doubling Down on Peacock

    Since launching Peacock in the summer of 2020, Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) management hasn't provided a lot of details on the business. The biggest news from management was its plan to double its content spending for Peacock in 2022 from $1.5 billion to $3 billion. Here's what's giving management the confidence to double down on Peacock, and how that will impact investors.

  • Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

    The blast radius from Apple's privacy changes is enveloping more than Facebook parent Meta, as Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest shares sink.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

    BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. Today, Apple is the world's second largest smartphone brand after Samsung. Its QNX operating system still powers most of the world's connected vehicles, and it continues to expand its cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 2 Stocks to Watch as the Nasdaq Falls

    The stock market has been trying to put in a solid recovery after a particularly bad January for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Meta's news had some implications for programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which saw its stock move lower in the premarket session. Will Meta's Apple issues cost The Trade Desk, too?

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Red, DOT Could Nosedive

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $37,200, ether price is struggling below $2,700, and DOT remains at a risk of a larger decline.

  • Homeland Security eyes robot dogs to patrol the southern border

    The United States Department of Homeland Security this week detailed ongoing work with its Science and Technology Directorate exploring the use of quadruped dog robots on the nation’s southern border. “The southern border can be an inhospitable place for man and beast, and that is exactly why a machine may excel there,” the DHS’s Brenda Long said in a statement tied to the news.

  • Apple’s Grip on App Store Challeged by Senate Bill Action

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved legislation that, if passed into law, would force Apple Inc. to let users install apps from outside of the App Store. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook

  • Apple Makes Progress in India as iPhone Sales Rise 34% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. had its strongest quarter for iPhone sales in India yet, a sign the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is finally making progress in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout as Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himsel

  • Daily Crunch: With $4M pre-seed round, Casava sets new funding record for African insurtech

    AI code generation is going to rule: The process of writing code is a human-driven process today. In short, code is getting better at writing code, and about time, I’d add. Investors did not like what they heard.

  • Canon EOS R3 review: Innovative eye-control focus and speed, for a price

    Canon's EOS R3 delivers incredible shooting speeds and reliable autofocus, but lacks resolution compared to rival cameras.

  • You'll never have to look at ugly power cords again, thanks to this brilliant $24 Amazon find

    This genius invention has over 24,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.

  • HP is releasing a lineup of all-in-one workstations for hybrid work

    HP is releasing a new batch of all-in-one computers that feature video conferencing tools as well as exciting displays and processing power.

  • Anthony Levandowski's latest moonshot is a peer-to-peer telecom network powered by cryptocurrency

    A new mobile data network -- accompanied by the quinfecta of a website, Medium post, white paper, dedicated subreddit and Discord channel --  quietly launched late Tuesday evening in San Francisco, promising a new way to exchange data anonymously and at high speeds without relying on legacy carriers, and at a cheaper price. The peer-to-peer open source wireless network called Pollen Mobile will incentivize its users with cryptocurrency to run their own mini cell towers and build out the network's coverage in the Bay Area where the service is initially launching. Anthony Levandowski's autonomous vehicle technology startup Pronto AI is launching the project.