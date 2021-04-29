U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,188.35
    +5.17 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,860.98
    +40.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,998.43
    -52.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.87
    -22.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.47
    +0.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6520
    +0.0320 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3942
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8390
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,504.92
    -1,142.41 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,274.40
    -0.73 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The chip shortage has finally come for Apple

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple (AAPL) has seemingly been the only business that hasn’t been impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage. Until now. On Wednesday, the company announced that its revenue in the June quarter could take a $3 billion to $4 billion hit as a result of the semiconductor crisis.

Apple had a blow-out Q2, with the company reporting an incredible 54% year-over-year jump in revenue on strong hardware sales across the board. We’re talking incredible sales performance from the iPad and Mac businesses in addition to its signature product, the iPhone.

But it’s the iPad and Mac segments, which both launched new products during Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event this month, that will take the brunt of the shortfall, CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s Q2 conference call.

“Apple had an incredible first quarter and was one of the few vendors who appeared to get as many chips as they needed,” Moor Insights and Strategy president Patrick Moorhead told Yahoo Finance. “So I'm not surprised that the company indicated it could be an issue moving forward.”

Apple was prepared

Apple, according to IDC, is the largest smartphone maker on Earth, controlling 23.4% of the global market share as of Q4 2020. And in November, the company launched its new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, refreshing even more of its hardware lineup.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks via video conference during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks via video conference during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Despite requiring such a huge number of chips for those products, the company managed to avoid any sales slowdowns caused by the crisis. Mac and iPad sales were also incredibly strong in Q2, an especially impressive feat considering that increased numbers of people working and learning from home could have put pressure on its supply chain.

According to Apple's CEO, it all came down to preparedness.

“You wind up collapsing all of your buffers and offsets,” Cook said during the company’s earnings call. “And that happens all the way through the supply chain. And so that enables you to go a bit higher than what we were expecting to sell when we went into the quarter 90 days ago.”

But preparation can only go so far when chip makers around the world are struggling to keep up with pandemic-driven demand for consumer tech products. A prime example of that is Samsung. The world’s second largest smartphone maker, and biggest chip manufacturer, the company announced in March that it may have to delay the launch of its upcoming Galaxy Note phone due to the semiconductor crisis.

In total, an incredible 169 industries are impacted by the shortage, according to Goldman Sachs.

Analysts are still high on Apple

Despite Apple’s warning, Wall Street analysts are still high on the company. Wedbush’s Dan Ives, for instance, downplayed chip shortage’s impact on Apple in a research note following the company’s Q2 earnings announcement.

“Of course chip shortages will have a headwind for the next few quarters (roughly $3 billion to $4 billion headwind in the June quarter) for Apple like every technology/automotive player, but the reality is this product cycle is enabling Cook & Co. to achieve its next level of growth and monetization looking ahead,” Ives wrote.

Oppenheimer’s Martin Yang offered an equally positive outlook despite the processor shortage.

“The growth we saw in F2Q21 will prove hard to repeat as tailwinds moderate and chip shortages hurt Mac/iPads in coming quarters,” Yang wrote in a research note. “However, we see Apple as a core holding for long-term investors, based on [confidence] over its competitive moat and sustainable growth spanning product cycles.”

It looks as though Apple will continue to escape the worst of the chip shortage going forward. The Mac and iPad businesses, though integral to the company’s Q2 performance, aren’t Apple’s bread winners. That would be the iPhone, which accounted for 53% of the tech giant’s total Q2 revenue.

If the chip shortage starts to impact sales of the iPhone, analysts may start to sing a different tune. But so far, Apple has managed to stay ahead of the game. And it’s reaping the benefits.

It’s not just hardware sales that are garnering attention, though. Apple’s Services business also performed incredibly well in Q2, generation $16.9 billion in revenue. And subscriber numbers continue to grow.

“They now have 660 million [services] subscribers, and recall that the last number they gave us was 1 billion active iPhone users,” Needham analyst Laura Martin told Yahoo Finance Live, adding that means a majority of iPhone owners sign up for at least one Apple subscription service. "Once you take some kind of service from Apple it’s harder and harder to leave the iOS ecosystem."

And that bodes well for Apple’s future, because the more services it has you locked in on, the more likely you are to keep coming back.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

    The Biden administration faces a major dilemma in its dispute with the European Union over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs: back down to avoid acute pain for Harley-Davidson Inc and whiskey distillers or stick with the duties even though they are now exacerbating acute shortages for U.S. manufacturers. The EU has threatened to double the tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1, cutting off any residual hope of exports to the continent. President Joe Biden has pledged that he will maintain the tariff protections for the steel and aluminum industries until the problem of global excess production capacity - largely centered in China - can be addressed.

  • Bristol Myers first-quarter earnings miss expectations as cancer drugs underperform

    Bristol Myers Squibb Co reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday as sales of its high margin cancer drugs Revlimid and Opdivo fell short of Wall Street estimates. The underperformance of the cancer drugs was partially offset by better-than-expected sales of the blood thinner Eliquis that Bristol Myers shares with Pfizer Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Elkins said in an interview that the sales mix - in particular, the outperformance in lower margin Eliquis versus higher margin Revlimid - accounts for most of the gap between the results and analysts' expectations.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Approaches Buyers for Potential Sale of Engineering Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance approached buyers for the potential sale of some engineering assets, people familiar with the matter said, signaling he may not be able to keep his embattled business empire intact.Since the industrialist’s main financier Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Gupta has been in a race to find new sources of cash, though has insisted he’ll find new lenders to replace about $5 billion he’d borrowed from the supply chain finance firm.But in recent days, GFG’s advisers contacted potential buyers for parts of its engineering business that’s largely based in the U.K., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee of a deal, one of the people said.GFG declined to comment.It’s not clear exactly which assets he may be willing to sell. His Liberty Engineering Group Pte has assets in several countries including the U.K., France and United Arab Emirates, according to the Singapore entity’s financial report for the year ended March 2019, the latest available. The units include assets Gupta took over from administration, such as businesses that used to be part of Caparo Industries Plc in the U.K. and vehicle converter Durisotti in France.Gupta’s empire employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia. As he fights to stave off insolvency, he’s benefiting from soaring steel and aluminum prices.“I’m confident that we will achieve refinancing,” Gupta said in a podcast for employees earlier this month. “Because our business is so spread out across the world, and each business is different and separately funded, it takes time to get things done. But one by one we’ll get to all of them.”Still, he acknowledged that the future was bleak for some of his businesses, with the U.K. one of the “challenged spots within our alliance.” Some of GFG’s units in France were put in insolvency proceedings earlier this month, Bloomberg has reported.Last month, GFG asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($237 million) bailout, a request that was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee this month that it would be irresponsible to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Textron raises 2021 profit view on rebounding business jet demand

    (Reuters) -Textron Inc on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast, propelled by a rebound in demand for its small and medium business jets as accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations encourage more people to fly. Shares of Textron rose 3% to more than two-year high of $63.56 after the company also beat earnings estimates for the first quarter ended April 3. Textron said it now expects 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.80 to $3 per share, up from the earlier forecast of $2.70 to $2.90.

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • US Man Pleads Guilty to SIM-Swap Attacks Targeting High Profile Crypto Accounts

    Eric Meiggs focused his attacks on those he considered "OG" or original gangster of crypto social media.

  • Global Chip Drought Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying 12-hour stretch, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG cut shifts at factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the scarcity of chips it sees extending into next year. Caterpillar Inc. later flagged it may be unable to meet demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.Now, the very companies that benefited from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are feeling the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.“It’s a fight out there and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You need to make sure that you’re important to them,” Nokia Oyj Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, it is things like how important you are in the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you manage expectations.”Meanwhile, companies that supply chips are reporting surging sales and pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for handsets is surging back as life returns to normal in some markets that had been locked down by the Covid-19 pandemic.STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier for carmakers, said profit for its auto and power unit jumped 280% in the first quarter. CEO Jean-Marc Chery credited a surprise rebound in demand as well as the industry’s adoption of new, digital features that require more chips for the latest wave of supply chain constraints.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that component shortages will contribute to a slide in revenue and profit this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of manufacturers idling factories.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, the dearth of chips threatens to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery. A shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said on a call with reporters. The carmaker expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies.Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk earlier this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Updates with Caterpillar in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford Sees $2.5 Billion Chip Shortage Cost, Lowers Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year forecast due to a debilitating computer-chip shortage that has crimped vehicle production, a crisis the automaker now sees extending into next year.A global shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire automotive industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories on dealer lots just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. Ford expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies, which it previously characterized as a worst case scenario.“There are more whitewater moments ahead for us that we have to navigate,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said Wednesday on a conference call. “The semiconductor shortage and the impact to production will get worse before it gets better.”Ford now expects to lose about 50% of its planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter. Farley said the problem could stretch into 2022.All told, the chip shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, John Lawler, the company’s chief financial officer, said on a call with reporters. That marks a significant deterioration from a previous forecast for lost output of 200,000 to 400,000 vehicles.The lost sales from lower production will weigh heavily on full-year earnings. Ford now projects $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the year. The company previously said chip losses in 2021 could be as little as $1 billion, which would result in earnings of $7 billion to $8 billion.Shares of the company fell 3.9% in premarket trading Thursday to $11.95 as of 8:39 a.m. in New York. The stock had gained about 41% so far this year through Wednesday. The company reported earnings after the close of regular trading.Widespread ImpactThe impact on production has been widespread. A Ford factory in Kansas City that builds its top-selling F-150 truck and Transit van is in the midst of a month-long shutdown. The company’s factory in Chicago that builds the Explorer SUV has been shut since early April and isn’t set to resume production until the middle of next month.Even Ford’s highly profitable pickup factory in Dearborn, Michigan, had to close for two weeks this month. The result is scarce stocks of vehicles on dealers’ lots, leaving confident consumers wanting.“The second quarter will be the worst financial impact from the semiconductor shortage,” said David Whiston, an analyst with Morningstar. “In the first quarter they were able to put some Band-Aids on certain things and still make the vehicles, whereas in Q2 you really start to run out of options. You’re seeing a lot more plant closing announcements across the industry over the past few weeks.”Adjusted free cash flow for the full year is forecast to be $500 million to $1.5 billion, below the earlier projection for $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion.The automaker made the most of a sellers’ market in the first three months, reporting earnings before interest and taxes of $4.8 billion -- more than the $1.8 billion analysts predicted. Demand for the redesigned F-150 pickup and the new Bronco Sport SUV, led to adjusted earnings of 89 cents a share, compared with the 20-cent average of analysts’ estimates.That resulted in “the most favorable supply/demand imbalance in a generation” and higher sticker prices, Adam Jonas, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note to investors last week.Revenue amounted to $36.2 billion in the quarter, above the $31.25 billion analysts expected.Dwindling inventoryBut as the chip shortage drags on and inventories dwindle, Ford is unlikely to fully capitalize on demand for its vehicles. CFO Lawler said the automaker had 44 days worth of supply of vehicles at the end of the quarter, well below the normal 60-day industry standard that is considered healthy.North American operations continued to drive Ford’s results, with earnings of $2.95 billion before interest and taxes, up from $346 million a year earlier when the pandemic hit and profits plunged.The company has struggled to turn around its overseas business. As evidence of progress, Farley said the company earned $454 million outside of North America in the first quarter, compared with a cumulative $5.8 billion loss in those markets over the past four years.In Europe, Ford reported profit of $341 million before interest and taxes, compared with a loss of $143 million loss a year ago. Ford posted a $15 million loss before interest and taxes in China, an improvement from last year’s $241 million loss. It saw sales soar 73% in the world’s largest vehicle market on strong demand for SUVs.In South America, where Ford this year is ceasing production in Brazil after a century of carmaking, the company lost $73 million compared with a $113 million loss in the first three months of 2020.(Updates with premarket trading Thursday in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Caterpillar Says Chip Shortage May Hurt Equipment Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is warning of potential impacts ahead due to a global chip shortage, putting a damper on better-than-expected earnings for the world’s biggest maker of mining and construction equipment.“Although we haven’t been impacted yet, the global semiconductor shortage may have an impact later this year,” Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said in a Thursday interview. “It’s a risk and obviously we’re keeping a close eye on it.”The cautionary words come after Caterpillar posted first-quarter revenue and profit that topped analysts’ estimates, in what Bonfield described as “very strong performance” for the start of the year fueled by construction growth in the U.S. and China.Caterpillar joins some of the world’s biggest automakers and tech giants in highlighting the impacts of a chip shortage that’s already caused Honda Motor Co. to halt output at Japanese plants and Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue.The shortfall comes as Caterpillar expects a big ramp up in machinery production through the rest of the year. While the company has been able to mitigate the issue so far, Bonfield said such shortages could mean Caterpillar may not be able to fully meet demand from its customers this year.Caterpillar’s quarterly results surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, with sales jumping 12% to $11.9 billion in the period and per-share adjusted earnings of $2.87 topping the $1.95 a share average estimate of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Shares of Caterpillar fell 2.3% to $226.99 at 10:09 a.m. trading in New York.Caterpillar has been riding high on expectations for a sales recovery, with the stock coming off its best quarter in more than a decade in a bet on improving orders amid mass vaccine rollouts and signs of rebounding industrial demand.Other Takeaways:With global metal prices surging to multi-year and all-time highs, Caterpillar’s CEO said during an earnings call that the company is seeing a “gradual” improvement in the pace of mining equipment sales.Construction in the U.S. and China remain the brightest spots for the company. Management said demand will continue growing in the U.S. while staying strong in China. Still, the company said they expect the second half to be more challenging in China because the Asian nation began recovering much sooner than the rest of the world.Dealer inventories grew, but executives don’t expect a “significant” increase through the rest of the year and the focus remains on producing closely to consumer demand.Caterpillar again chose not to give a full-year outlook, saying that uncertainty around the globe still remains, making it difficult to give specific forecasts for investors. The underlying message is that the recovery is real, but the pandemic is still a factor.(Adds key takeaways from earnings call, and share decline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities regulator and the forex regulator said in a joint statement Thursday.Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant Group to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”It’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaEarlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.(Updates with other firms summoned to the meeting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Everything to know about Biden’s $3,000 child tax credit—including when the money should arrive

    For the 2021 tax year, the child tax credit is upped from $2,000 to $3,000 per child. That goes up to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • It's not just the paycheck. Disneyland workers say why they're eager to return

    As Disneyland's reopening nears, the theme park has hired back a lot of workers. Others are still waiting and hoping for the call.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Rally On Apple, Facebook, Caterpillar Earnings; Q1 GDP, Spending Surge

    Facebook led the Nasdaq, while Apple and Caterpillar topped Q1 expectations on the Dow Jones today, sending stocks sharply higher.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • I’m 63 years old, recently divorced and have $130,000 in debt. How will I ever retire?

    It takes every cent I earn to get by and pay debt service. If I were to retire today, I would draw $1,200 a month in Social Security, or $1,400 a month if drawing against my ex-husband’s account (we were married 23 years). See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?