Apple Closes More Stores in China as Coronavirus Spreads

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. closed more stores in China as the coronavirus continues to spread.

An update to the company’s website on Wednesday showed two stores in Nanjing and Fuzhou, China, are temporarily shut. The locations are in shopping malls, which were closed as part of efforts to contain the virus.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on Tuesday that an Apple store in Qingdao, China, was closed due to the virus. That location will re-open on Feb. 4, while the stores in Nanjing and Fuzhou will open again on Feb. 3, according to the company’s retail website.

Apple is restricting employee travel to China to business-critical situations and it issued a revenue forecast that was wider than usual due to uncertainty surrounding the virus. The company said it would also increase the cleaning of its stores and take the temperature of retail workers.

