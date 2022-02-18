U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.20
    -24.06 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,134.36
    -177.67 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,570.35
    -146.37 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.14
    -18.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.34
    -0.42 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0880
    +0.1590 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,129.75
    -965.78 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.86
    -16.92 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Apple re-releases Oscar-nominated ‘CODA’ in theaters for free

Amrita Khalid
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Apple

Audiences will get another chance to watch CODA, the first Apple Original movie nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, in theaters. Apple is re-releasing the film, which is about a deaf family, in a limited run of free screenings with open captions. Directed and written by Sian Heder and featuring a primarily deaf cast, the film received three Oscar nods in total. Heder, who adapted the movie from a French film called La Famille Bélier, is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Troy Kotsur is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and is the first deaf man to earn that distinction.

The film follows Ruby (played Emilia Jones) , a high school student who navigates life as the only hearing member of a deaf family in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Kotsur plays her father, a struggling fisherman attempting to connect with his daughter. Ruby’s mother is played by Marlee Matlin (best known from Children of a Lesser God and The L Word), and her older brother is played by Daniel Durant, who starred in the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening.

The screenings will run in all major cities in the US and London, beginning Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27. You can view a list of showtimes and theater locations here.

Recommended Stories

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    The Brooklyn Nets aren't sure when Kevin Durant can come back or how soon Kyrie Irving might be able to play in New York. In the meantime, rookie Cam Thomas did an amazing impression of either of them to lead a stunning comeback that matched the biggest in franchise history. The rookie led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets beat the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night.

  • ‘Uncharted’ boldly goes nowhere

    Uncharted isn't the worst video game adaptation, but that's not saying much.

  • China Wipes $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Value With New Fee Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipThe Housing B

  • The Best Netflix Original Series

    From historical dramas and true crime thrillers to rib-splitting comedies and cooking shows that will make your mouth water, these Netflix original series will bring everything you need to make your next binge watching session truly spectacular. The glut of excellent television available these days is almost intimidating, and with streaming services like Netflix jumping into the ring with their own all-new content, there are more options than ever. From historical dramas and true crime thrillers to rib-splitting comedies and cooking shows that will make your mouth water, these Netflix original series provide everything you need to make your next binge watching session truly spectacular.

  • Fan Photos of the Royal Family Featured in Palace Exhibit (Including One from William and Kate's Wedding!)

    Elizabeth from Los Angeles snapped Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoying the Badminton Horse Trials in 1980. Jonathan from Hastings was in the crowd when Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their 2011 wedding. "We were visiting London for the day of Kate & William's wedding," Jonathan said.

  • AMC comeback: Theaters' reels keep spinning toward recovery

    With more major films hitting screens nationwide, theater operators like AMC Entertainment Holdings are seeing "quite the turnaround from 2020."

  • Meta (formerly Facebook) stock is having its worst month ever

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita breaks down how Meta's stock continues to slide following a whistleblower's testimony on the social media company's algorithmic practices.

  • Mark Zuckerberg loses billions as Meta drops out of the top 10 most valuable companies

    Social media giant lost nearly a quarter of a trillion of market value since the start of the month

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Is Google Search Slowly Dying?

    A recent blog post declares 'Google is dead' and asserts that Reddit is currently the most popular search engine.

  • Move over, Netflix. Move over, everything. Hundreds of thousands of people are watching planes land at Heathrow amid extraordinary high winds.

    This is planespotting. Meet Jerry Dyer from Big Jet TV, who kept the internet enthralled on Friday with his live filming of planes landing at Heathrow.

  • Meta tells advertisers mixed reality could be a few years away

    Technology that merges the virtual and physical worlds could start to become a reality for consumers in a few years, Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc has told advertising agencies, giving more details of its vision for the creation of the metaverse. Mixed reality (MR) technology could allow a person wearing an MR headset to use a real world object to trigger a virtual world reaction, like hitting a video game character with a real world baseball bat, for instance. It is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse.

  • Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

    ‘How much editing was done to this photo?’, one respondent writes in the comments

  • Stephen Colbert Spots the Surest Sign The Trump Family Is Trying To Scam You

    Trump family grifts seem to have one thing in common, the "Late Show" host pointed out.

  • Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

    Stephen Colbert's show ripped Donald Trump's former personal attorney with a reworked version of "Lose Yourself."

  • Nicole Kidman's 'unexpected' Vanity Fair cover has fans 'confused'

    "Why is this distinguished adult dressed as a schoolgirl?"

  • Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

    ‘Idk what I was expecting but it definitely wasn’t that,’ one respondent writes in the comments

  • Sofía Jirau, 24, Becomes Victoria's Secret's First Model with Down Syndrome: 'Dream Come True'

    The Puerto Rican model celebrated the historic milestone on social media, raving that “there are no limits”

  • Disney's Metaverse Strategy Is Beginning To Take Shape

    There's been a lot of ink spilled in recent months about the metaverse, a simulated domain that will harness augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other technologies to allow users to interact in the virtual realm. Meta Platforms -- the company formerly known as Facebook -- kicked off a digital arms race of sorts when the company changed its name to signal a shift in its priorities to focus on the metaverse. Until recently, one company that's been largely left out of the conversation is Disney (NYSE: DIS).

  • Daniel Craig shares the joke Queen Elizabeth made about him in private

    Actor Daniel Craig stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert&nbsp;Wednesday night, where he discussed being awarded the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, or CMG, on New Years Eve by Queen Elizabeth II. The honor, which is normally only given to diplomats and spies, was bestowed upon the actor for "his outstanding contribution to film." However, the question that was really on host Stephen Colbert's mind was – what is the Queen like in private? "Very funny," responded Craig. "Very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me." The 007 actor then revealed the Queen's last joke, as he shared, "We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile." The moment wasn't the first time Craig was in the presence of the Queen. The two go way back to at least the 2012 Olympics in London, when they teamed up for a James Bond sketch, which is probably why, when Craig was back at Buckingham Palace with the Queen, he also had a wholesome moment with some other familiar faces. After Colbert asked Craig what the Queen's corgis are like in private, Craig shared, "I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time. I mean, they're just there. I think they have their own footmen." Finally, Craig stated, "And yes, they're very friendly."