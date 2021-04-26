U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Apple commits to 20,000 US jobs, new North Carolina campus

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Apple this morning announced a sweeping plan to invest north of $430 billion over the next five years. The company says the deal involves “economic benefits” in all 50 states and would create, all told, 20,000 additional jobs in the United States over that time period.

The plan is an extension of one it announced in 2018, raising the original $350 billion goal by 20%. At the center of the announcement is the long anticipated creation of an additional campus in North Carolina. That involves a $1 billion investment in the Research Triangle, including 3,000 jobs that will focus on emerging fields like machine learning and AI.

“Innovation has long been North Carolina’s calling card and Apple’s decision to build this new campus in the Research Triangle showcases the importance of our state’s favorable business climate, world-class universities, our tech-ready workforce, and the welcoming and diverse communities that make so many people want to call North Carolina home," state leaders said in a joint statement. "This announcement will benefit communities across our state and we are proud to work together to continue to grow our economy and bring transformational industries and good paying jobs to North Carolina.”

The company has also outlined a $100 million fund for community and schools in the surrounding Raleigh-Durham area, as well as a $110 million spend on infrastructure.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” Tim Cook said in a release tied to the news. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

Other US operation initiatives have been outlined for the company’s native California, as well as Colorado, Texas, Washington and Iowa. California gets the biggest initial boost here, with 5,000 more employees being added to its San Diego office and 3,000 more for Culver City. Indiana, Kentucky and Texas has already begun adding positions as part of the $5 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund the company launched in 2017.

The news comes a week after Wisconsin announced plans to dramatically scale back the creation of a Foxconn plant set to manufacture flatscreen TVs. During his presidency, Donald Trump had called the planned factory, “the eighth wonder of the world,” and central to his plans to return manufacturing to the U.S. while courting various high profile tech executives, including Cook.

Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory plans scaled back dramatically

Interview: Apple executives on the 2021 iPad Pro, stunting with the M1 and creating headroom

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean energy supplier SK Innovation Co. and SK IE Technology Co. have raised 2.25 trillion won ($2 billion) in the battery material unit’s initial public offering, the country’s biggest in four years.SK IE Technology has priced the offering at 105,000 won per share, the top of a marketed range, according to an exchange statement on Monday. The portion for institutional investors was 1,883 times oversubscribed. At $2 billion, the IPO of the maker of battery separators will be South Korea’s largest since mobile game-maker Netmarble Corp. raised $2.4 billion in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The shares had been marketed at 78,000 won to 105,000 won each, with SK Innovation selling 12.8 million shares and SK IE Technology selling another 8.6 million.SK IE Technology’s float comes as Korea is expected to see a record year for first-time share sales, with a number of billion-dollar-plus deals in the pipeline. Companies have already raised about $2.7 billion through IPOs in Korea since Jan. 1, more than half of the $5 billion that was fetched in all of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.A boom in retail trading in the country last year contributed to a strong 2020 for Korean IPOs, with mom-and-pop buyers piling into deals such as the float by K-pop superstar boy band BTS’ agency. Analysts expect that enthusiasm to continue this year given the country’s loose monetary policy.Hit game developer Krafton Inc., LG Chem Ltd.’s battery business and KakaoBank Corp., Korea’s biggest mobile-only bank, are among the companies planning large offerings this year.Read more: This is Looking to Be a Record Year for Korea IPOs: ECM WatchSK Innovation, the energy and chemicals unit of South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, was a relative latecomer to the electric-car battery industry, embracing the technology only as part of a diversification push. It began developing lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles in 2005 and spun off the unit in April 2019. Battery separators improve the output and stability of batteries.SK IE technology plans to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditures related to capacity expansion in Poland and China, as well as for the upgrading and maintenance of its production facilities and equipment. The company announced last month it will spend 1.1 trillion won building new factories in Poland to meet growing demand amid an EV boom in Europe.SK IE Technology’s IPO is being managed by Mirae Asset Securities Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., assisted by Korea Investment & Securities Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG. Its shares are expected to start trading on May 11.(Updates the story throughout with exchange filing.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.