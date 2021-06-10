U.S. markets closed

Apple confirms hiring of Ulrich Kranz, former CEO of EV company Canoo

Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read

Apple has hired the former co-founder and CEO of electric vehicle company Canoo to help with the development of the Apple Car, Bloomberg first reported, citing unnamed sources. Apple has confirmed to TechCrunch it has hired Kranz, but did not provide further details into his job responsibilities or title.

Kranz resigned his position at Canoo in April after steering the company toward public listing and a new leadership team, and he is reported to have been scooped up by Apple within weeks. The news comes a couple of months after Apple CEO Tim Cook dropped hints that the mysterious Apple Car would include autonomous vehicle technology as a key feature. Hiring an executive with decades of experience at the cutting edge of the auto industry is a clear sign that Apple is moving ahead with its vehicle manufacturing plans.

As former senior executive of BMW AG's electric car division, Kranz oversaw the development of the sporty electric i3 and i8 cars at BMW, which might give us a hint into the potential aesthetic of the future Apple Car. Anonymous sources say he'll report to Doug Field, who runs the Apple Car project and previously led development of Tesla's Model 3.

Apple is keeping a tight lip on its plans for its vehicle. According to a Reuters report from December, Apple intends to produce an electric passenger vehicle with "breakthrough battery technology" and automated vehicle technology by 2024. Other than that, no one knows what the car will look like or who, if anyone, will be the manufacturer, although it's not outlandish to imagine Apple creating both the hardware and software.

Tim Cook drops hints about autonomous tech and the Apple car

The ‘Apple car’ chatter is back with new reports pointing to a 2024 launch date

