Apple’s Cook to Announce Raise in Vietnam Spending During Visit, Local Media Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will announce the company is increasing its commitments to Vietnam on a two-day trip, news website VnExpress reported, without attribution.

Cook, who landed in the capital city of Hanoi Monday morning, will meet with Vietnamese programmers and content creators, according to the news website.

Apple will raise spending on suppliers in Vietnam in addition to supporting a local school clean water initiative, the company said in a statement. Apple has spent nearly 400 trillion dong ($16 billion) in the country since 2019 through its supply chain partners, the company said.

No details on supplier spending provided.

Read More: Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain Splinters Under US-China Tensions

Vietnam has seen about a fourfold increase in companies assembling Apple products over the past decade.

Cook’s visit comes as more than 60 human rights and environmental organizations called on the Cupertino, California-based company to publicly oppose the detention of climate activists in Vietnam.

