U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,115.68
    -12.15 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,896.04
    -164.62 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,299.74
    -3.90 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.64
    -17.24 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.37
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.70
    -12.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    +0.0410 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4113
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,907.33
    -4,654.24 (-10.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.53
    -122.94 (-11.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Apple exec Craig Federighi calls the state of Mac malware 'not acceptable'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

For years, Apple has consistently knocked Windows for its malware issues, claiming macOS is by far the more secure desktop operating system. However, faced with a legal battle that could decide the future of its business, the company offered a surprising admission: macOS has its own malware problem. The acknowledgement came from Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi, who testified on Wednesday in the company’s antitrust case with Epic Games (via Protocol).

"Today, we have a level of malware on the Mac that we don't find acceptable," Federighi told the court in testimony. “If you took Mac security techniques and applied them to the iOS ecosystem, with all those devices, all that value, it would get run over to a degree dramatically worse than is already happening on the Mac.”

Federighi made the claim when the judge presiding over the case asked him why iOS shouldn’t adopt the same app store model as macOS. “Put that same situation in place for iOS and it would be a very bad situation for our customers,” he said.

Federighi went on to illustrate the difference between the two platforms and why Apple prohibits practices like sideloading on iOS by comparing the Mac to a car. "You can take it off road if you want, and you can drive wherever you want," the executive said — former Apple CEO Steve Jobs once employed a similar analogy in a different context. Asked if macOS is safe, he said it is “if operated correctly." "There's a certain level of responsibility." Federighi added. “With iOS, we were able to create something where children — heck, even infants — are able to operate an iOS device and be safe in doing so. It’s really a different product.”

The courtroom battle between Apple and Epic has revealed all sorts of these types of details that companies usually hold close to their chest. We now know, for example, Epic spent $146 million to secure Borderlands 3 as a PC exclusive. With Tim Cook expected to testify on Friday, we could learn more surprising information about the company before Apple and Epic present their closing arguments on Monday. 

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter's auto image cropping had a bias toward white people and women

    Last October, Twitter promised to re-evaluate its image cropping algorithm after users complained that it was biased.

  • Android 12 Beta hands-on: A fresh look with few major changes for now

    Despite missing some key upcoming features, the Android 12 beta is a nice look at what we can expect when the OS officially launches.

  • The 'Zelda: Skyward Sword' Switch remake locks a fast-travel feature behind an amiibo paywall

    Tap the amiibo on your Nintendo Switch, and Link can quickly take to the sky, even if you find yourself in the middle of a dungeon.

  • Apple iMac M1 review: The ideal portable desktop

    Apple’s new iMac brings together the snappy performance of its M1 chip with a sharp redesign that makes it at home practically anywhere. With its gorgeous screen and surprisingly capable speakers, it’s pretty much the perfect family computer. And it’s so light, you won’t mind moving it from room to room.

  • iPad Pro (2021) review: Apple’s hardware may have outpaced its software

    For the last week, I’ve been living with Apple’s new iPad Pro, and there are two thoughts I haven’t been able to shake. The first is that this might be the best portable computer Apple has ever made. I mean, think about it: This iPad uses the exact same chipset you’ll find in the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, and even the new iMac. That’s unheard of for a tablet, especially one with 5G and a screen that puts Apple’s laptops to shame. Tim Cook once said the iPad was the company’s vision of the future of computing, and it’s actually starting to feel like it’s coming to fruition. Which leads me to my second unshakeable thought: Because this thing is so powerful, it’s begging for more robust software. The new iPad Pro very much feels a portent of dramatic changes to come, but in this moment, it’s — for better or worse — just an obscenely powerful tablet.

  • Apple's SignTime brings up a sign language interpreter on demand

    A host of new accessibility tools will make using Apple devices easier for all.

  • PornHub used AI to remaster the oldest erotic films in 4K

    A machine learning system taught an algorithm to colorize skin flicks from as far back as 1896.

  • Wisk Aero files injunction in trade secret lawsuit against Archer Aviation

    Electric aviation company Wisk Aero filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Wednesday in its ongoing lawsuit with rival electric air travel startup Archer Aviation. The injunction could put a serious wrench in Archer’s operations should the courts approve it. Wisk has asked the court to immediately prohibit Archer from using 52 trade secrets that it alleges were stolen by former employees who were later hired by Archer.

  • Microsoft will truly, finally kill off Internet Explorer in June 2022

    Microsoft 365 and other apps will end support for the browser in August.

  • Coinbase struggles with outages during cryptocurrency volatility

    Coinbase is reeling from outages as a massive cryptocurrency selloff takes place.

  • Apple releases first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 betas to developers

    In a surprising turn of events, Apple released the first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 developer betas on Wednesday afternoon. The reason that this came as such a shock is because iOS 14.6 has yet to be publicly released, as the release candidate only rolled out on Monday. Only beta program participants have had a …

  • What to know before buying a smartwatch

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • IFA 2021 is canceled after all

    After organizers announced a "full-scale return" last month, IFA 2021 in Berlin has been canceled as physical live event due to COVID-19 health concerns.

  • HBO Max's ad-supported plan will cost $10 a month

    The lower-cost option will be available in the first week of June.

  • The #1 Best Diet for IBS, According to a Dietitian

    Have you ever felt bloated out of nowhere or had periods of time where going to the bathroom was either a struggle or a bit excessive? It's possible that you have IBS.IBS stands for irritable bowel syndrome, affecting about 10 to 15% of people globally. However, the condition is more prevalent in Western cultures with an estimated 10 to 20% of people having the disorder, says Chelsea McCallum registered dietitian, IBS nutritionist, and advisor at BelliWelli, a company that makes IBS-friendly snack bars.What is IBS and how does someone get diagnosed with it, usually?"IBS is a functional gut disorder which means the structure of the bowel is not affected, however, the bowel may move too quickly or too slowly resulting in very uncomfortable symptoms such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and gas," says McCallum.Either your primary doctor or gastroenterologist will diagnose you with IBS after a series of tests such as samples of stool and blood as well as procedures including colonoscopies, endoscopies, and gastroscopies."IBS is diagnosed by excluding other conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and colon cancer," she adds.RELATED: What's the Difference Between Gluten Intolerance and Celiac Disease?What is the best IBS diet plan to follow?McCallum says that if you have IBS, you may be suggested to follow a low-FODMAP diet. For context, this acronym stands for Fermentable, Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols."This is a diet designed to temporarily reduce your intake of highly fermentable carbohydrates," she explains.Foods that are considered high in FODMAPs include onion, garlic, wheat, legumes, apples, asparagus, watermelon, mushrooms, cow's milk, ice cream, dairy-based yogurt, artichokes, cherries, and mango, just to name a few. By removing these high-FODMAP foods, you may be able to alleviate IBS symptoms."After you have completed the elimination phase of the low FODMAP diet, it is important to reintroduce FODMAPs systematically under the guidance of a specialist IBS dietitian," says McCallum.For example, if you eliminate all high-FODMAP foods for six or eight weeks and then slowly reintegrate one food back into your diet each time, you'll soon be able to find which foods are triggering symptoms the most.However, one downside of cutting these foods out of your diet (even if it's just temporary) is that you're also missing out on high-fiber foods, so you'll want to make sure you're eating plenty of low-FODMAP foods that provide ample fiber to avoid constipation. These include brown rice, potatoes, berries, bananas, bell peppers, tomatoes, citrus fruits, oatmeal, and quinoa."The low FODMAP diet may be implemented for a short period of time, however, it is unhealthy to follow long term," says McCallum. "Working with a specialist IBS dietitian will help you find the balance."Another factor that helps to quell IBS symptoms? Keeping your stress levels low. For more insight on how to reduce stress through diet choices, check out Eating This One Type of Food May Lower Your Stress, New Study Says.

  • Apple made more than $100 million in commissions from 'Fortnite' - executive at trial

    Apple Inc made more than $100 million in commissions from Epic Games' "Fortnite" during the two years the online game was on the App Store, an Apple executive testified on Wednesday. Michael Schmid, Apple's head of game business development for the App Store, took the stand during the third week of an antitrust trial in federal court in Oakland, California.

  • Apple v. Epic: Top Apple engineer makes case for App Store security

    Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple, on Wednesday said major changes to the App Store, including its removal as the central place for software, "would subject iOS users to a huge decrease in their safety."

  • Rocket League's Formula 1 Fan Pack arrives May 20th

    After mining our 80s nostalgia a few years ago, Rocket League is now gearing up to introduce F1 cars tomorrow, May 20th.

  • US waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2, builder of Russia-Germany pipeline

    US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday waived sanctions against Nord Stream 2, the Russian-controlled builder of a Russia-Germany gas pipeline, which Washington has called a geopolitical security risk.

  • Spotify will stream a virtual concert series that begins on May 27th

    Livestreamed concerts helped us get through the pandemic and now Spotify will offer five prerecorded performances as ticketed events.