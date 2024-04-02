Apple Creek Banking Company breaks ground on branch expansion in Wooster

The Apple Creek Banking Company broke ground for the expansion of its North Wooster office, 4500 Cleveland Road.

Built in 1979 as Apple Creek Bank’s first branch outside of Apple Creek, the office has outgrown its space in terms of customer base and daily work efficiency, according to a news release from the bank.

“After 45 years at this location, we have outgrown the original space and are excited to enhance the banking experience for both our valued customers and dedicated employees of the branch,” said Leo Miller, president and CEO of the bank. “This investment will allow for continued growth and capability to serve the community in ways that only a local, independent community bank can. We are committed to meeting and exceeding the banking needs of families and businesses in Wooster and Wayne County for the long term."

Turning the first scoops of dirt at Apple Creek Bank’s North Wooster office expansion ground breaking ceremony are Chad Boreman, left, Jeff Smith, Christine Malcuit, Connie Hartzler, Katey King, Leo Miller, Jeff Klump, Joe Toman, Kim Rehm and Hans Bauman.

Bauman Construction Group will do the renovations and. K4 Architecture is the architecture firm.

Weather permitting, the project has an expected November completion date. A community ribbon cutting/open house will be held at that time.

The Apple Creek Banking Company is an independent community bank established in 1904 with offices in Wayne and surrounding counties.

