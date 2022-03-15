Apple employees evacuate Cupertino campus following potential hazmat situation
Apple ordered the evacuation of a "portion" of its Apple Park headquarters on Tuesday after first responders from the Santa Clara County Fire Department found an envelope containing an unidentified powdery white substance, according to NBC Bay Area. The situation was later resolved and affected employees were told they could return to the building. Officials have yet to say what the substance was that they discovered.
Update 5:56PM ET: Added that the situation was resolved.