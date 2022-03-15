U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.27
    -1.17 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.90
    -10.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3270
    +0.1450 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,584.41
    +594.11 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.65
    +19.39 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Apple employees evacuate Cupertino campus following potential hazmat situation

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
Carlos Barria / reuters

Apple ordered the evacuation of a "portion" of its Apple Park headquarters on Tuesday after first responders from the Santa Clara County Fire Department found an envelope containing an unidentified powdery white substance, according to NBC Bay Area. The situation was later resolved and affected employees were told they could return to the building. Officials have yet to say what the substance was that they discovered.

Update 5:56PM ET: Added that the situation was resolved.

