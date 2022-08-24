Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple just dropped event invites for its annual iPhone unveiling. The big event is set for September 7 -- a rare Wednesday announcement for the company, likely owing to the Labor Day holiday on the 5th. The news confirms earlier reports of the non-Tuesday date.

Following the trend sent by the summer's WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company's Cupertino headquarters. It's the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.

The iPhone 14 is set to be the centerpiece, bringing a faster chip and improved camera, according to recent rumors. Four models are expected, in all, including a bigger iPhone Plus (or Max, source dependent). The Apple Watch Series 8 is also anticipated for the big show, arriving along with an updated Watch SE and the brand new Pro model for the more rugged, outdoor user. The AirPods Pro are overdue for an update, and the timing is certainly right to announce them in time for the holidays. As for the AR/VR headset that's been rumored forever -- maybe a preview? Maybe.

Software will almost certainly be a part of the big show, as well. Expect the public versions of the company's various operating systems to drop right around then -- save for iPadOS, that is.

This morning's invite features what appears to be a galaxy, in the form of the Apple logo, accompanied by the words "Far Out." Start placing your bets on the meaning here. A galaxy of products? Space-themed AR? The long-awaited debut of the Apple Galaxy S23+ (sorry)?

Whatever the case, it's shaping up to be a full show. We'll see you there.