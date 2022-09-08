U.S. markets closed

Apple debuts new Apple Watch models—here’s how to preorder

Ryan Waniata, Reviewed
·4 min read
Preorder the new Apple Watch now.
Preorder the new Apple Watch now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

September is an exciting time of year, and not just because football is back. As usual, Apple has unveiled all its latest gear at its September event, including the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup, and the highly anticipated new AirPods Pro with improved noise canceling. While you’ll have to wait another day for the phones and earbuds, the new Apple Watch lineup is also intriguing this year, with three new models available for pre-order now.

Shop Apple Watches at Amazon

At its Cupertino event, Apple showed off the upgraded Apple Watch 8, the value-packed new Apple Watch SE and the scuba-ready, desert marathon-friendly Apple Watch Ultra. All of the new Watches are available for pre-order now. The Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch SE arrive in stores Friday, September 16, while the indomitable Watch Ultra arrives Friday, September 23.

Ready to check off your shopping list? Here’s everything you need to know about landing a new Apple Watch.

Apple Watch SE

Preorder the new Apple Watch now.
Preorder the new Apple Watch now.

The Apple Watch SE has long been the best value proposition in Apple’s lineup and it seems to only be getting better. The latest version includes the same dual-core processor you’ll find in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, which Apple claims makes it 20 percent faster than the previous generation. The SE also offers new features via Watch OS, including Crash Detection, which will detect if you’ve been in a serious accident and alert rescue services, and international roaming so you can take the LTE version into foreign lands without issue.

The SE retains the classic Apple Watch design, but offers a new back case made of a nylon composite material, which shaves off some weight. With watchOS 9, you’ll get new orienteering features via the Compass app and the latest health and fitness features. And the $249 base price is below the MSRP of the previous model. Apple Watch SE comes in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes.

Preorder the Apple Watch SE at Amazon at $249

Apple Watch 8

The Apple Watch 7 is our current pick for the best smartwatch you can buy. The new Apple Watch 8 ups the ante once again though, as we’ve seen in recent years, this is an incremental update at best. There are a few intriguing new features here, and top on the list is the new dual sensor temperature, including one at the back and one under the display.

The system is designed in part to help women track menstrual and ovulation cycles. Apple says the data can also be used to track nightly shifts in baseline temperature while you sleep, which can indicate issues like jet lag or illness. The device also offers all the same fitness and health tracking features as previous versions, alongside the new crash detection and international roaming, as well as more accurate tracking features for cycling. While the 18-hour battery remains the same, there’s also a new low-power mode that pushes that up to 36 hours.

Preorder the Apple Watch 8 at Amazon for $399

Apple Watch Ultra

Preorder the new Apple Watch now.
Preorder the new Apple Watch now.

As Detective Riggs might say, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!” The new Watch Ultra seems primed for the ultimate adventurers out there. The all new titanium housing surrounds the sapphire crystal display for serious protection against the elements. The watch is designed to endure blazing heat, bitter cold, and even the ocean depths with double the depth certification of previous Apple Watches.

Apple 2000 nit display is claimed to be twice as bright as all previous Apple Watches, and includes a new night mode. The new Action button is designed to be customizable to track Workouts, Compass Waypoints and more. Dual speakers and three microphones aim for better sound in difficult environments, and three new rugged bands are designed to keep the watch on your wrist in nearly any scenario. Apple even partnered with Huish Outdoors for scuba tracking to make it easy to access essential data while submerged. The Ultra is larger, brighter, and more capable than any Apple Watch before it.

Preorder the Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon for $799

Apple Watches you can order on sale now

While you’re waiting for the latest Apple Watches to drop, you can still order previous models with similar capabilities for a fraction of the cost of the new models. Here are Apple Watches you can shop right now:

Apple Watch Accessories

Preorder the new Apple Watch now.
Preorder the new Apple Watch now.

While your new watch will come with the band of your choice, you may want to customize things further, as well as adding a second charging cable, Here are some available options to add on to your Apple Watch experience.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple Watch: How to preorder the new models

