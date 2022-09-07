U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,972.74
    +64.55 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,576.39
    +431.09 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,749.25
    +204.34 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.48
    +24.16 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.48
    -4.40 (-5.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    +14.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    +0.44 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9995
    +0.0088 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2560
    -0.0840 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1513
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9750
    +1.2180 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,999.58
    -96.22 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.90
    +11.19 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Apple debuts $799 Apple Watch Ultra to take on Garmin

Alexandra Garfinkle
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

Apple (AAPL) debuted its new Apple Watch Ultra at its Far Out event on Sept. 7. Available beginning on Sept. 23, the Apple Watch Pro starts at $799.

The new watch features a new 49 mm case, a brighter display, night mode, and what the company touts as the Apple Watch's "most technical face ever."

The Apple Watch Ultra also boasts a highly accurate GPS and a series of sport-specific bands. The Ultra is even able to turn into a tool for scuba divers, per a new partnership with dive equipment provider Oceanic.

The Apple Watch Ultra seems set to take on Garmin, which makes smartwatches that have long been a favorite of high-performance athletes.

The Apple Watch Ultra's scuba diving features.
The Apple Watch Ultra's scuba diving features.

The "rugged" Apple Watch has been much-anticipated, and rumors have long been flying about the Pro's durability and larger display.

Apple also announced the latest version of the Apple Watch SE, the company's most affordable smartwatch, and the $399 Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Ultra.
The Apple Watch Ultra.

The growing (and competitive) wearables market

Smartwatches are a growth area, according to Insider Intelligence data. This year, the number of Apple Watch users will be up 8.9% from last year, hitting 25.8 million. By 2025, the number of Apple Watch users is expected to pass 30 million.

The Apple Watch Ultra.
The Apple Watch Ultra.

However, it's important to remember where, despite its growth, the Apple Watch lands in the Apple ecosystem. The Apple Watch falls under the umbrella of Apple's accessories business, a segment that also includes AirPods and HomePod. In 2021, that segment generated about $38.4 billion in revenue — a seemingly minor figure compared to the $191.97 billion that iPhone sales generated last year.

However, Apple's accessories business, despite its relative youth, has notably surpassed both the iPad and Mac businesses in terms of revenue. In 2021, the company's iPad operation reported $31.86 billion in revenue, while Macs brought in $35.19 billion.

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple debuts Apple Watch Series 8 starting at $399

    Apple (AAPL) debuted its new Apple Watch Series 8 at its Far Out event on Sept. 7, revealing that it starts at $399 and will be available Sept. 16.

  • iPhone 14 release live: Apple reveals phone with satellite connectivity at 'Far Out' event

    New iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more set to be unveiled Satellite connectivity: Apple plots to conquer one of the smartphone’s final frontiers Apple reveals Apple Watch Series 8 with ovulation tracking Powerful new Apple Watch Ultra for athletes

  • Apple to reveal entry-level SE watch

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley previews expected product launches at the annual Apple event.

  • Apple event: Expect new iPhones, Watches, and potentially AirPods Pro

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show from the 2022 Apple Event in Cupertino, CA, to preview the tech company’s product lineup.&nbsp;

  • Apple releases Watch Ultra, an entirely new kind of wearable

    Apple has unveiled its ‘Watch Ultra’, an entirely new kind of wearable for the company. The company says it aimed to make the watch the “best sport watch out there”, and that it had worked with a range of extreme athletes – including explorers and ultramarathon runners – to help build the Watch. The Watch is much bigger and more rugged than the existing Apple Watch, it said.

  • Apple event - live: New iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more to be launched at livestream event

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product. The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro. In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro.

  • Apple event - live: iPhone 14, new AirPods and Watch to be unveiled on global stream

    Apple is holding its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product. The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to its AirPods. There are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro.

  • Apple set to unveil iPhone 14 at product launch event on Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo discusses the expectations for Apple's upcoming in-person product launch event.

  • North American smartphone shipments down 6% in Q2

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the chart of the day on the smartphone market in North America.

  • Cathie Wood-Linked Firm Claims 'Crypto Unicorn' Status

    Cathie Wood-linked crypto firm 21.co claims it's "Switzerland's largest crypto unicorn" after its latest financing round.

  • Fed's Collins: 'more to do' on U.S. interest rate hikes

    "It's really premature right now to be too specific about exactly what the right policy move will be in September," Collins said in a Six Hundred Atlantic podcast published Wednesday, referring to the Fed's upcoming rate-setting meeting on Sept. 20-21. At that meeting, U.S. central bankers are to decide whether to deliver a third straight 75-basis point rate hike or a smaller half-point increase.

  • Apple vs Microsoft: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term Investment?

    Among these are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The price appreciation of these stocks, even with this-year's downturn, illustrates why Apple and Microsoft are excellent investments. One reason to invest in Apple is its impressive sales growth.

  • Fed's Brainard: Rates to rise higher, stay elevated longer

    A top Fed official says the Federal Reserve will need to continue lifting its short-term interest rate to a level that restricts economic growth and keep it there for an extended period

  • Wall Street closes lower as Fed worries persist

    STORY: U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday in a volatile session as traders assessed fresh economic data after the long Labor Day weekend. The Dow fell half a percent. The S&P 500 fell four tenths of a percent, while the Nasdaq finished about three quarters of a percent lower - marking the index's seventh consecutive day of losses, its longest losing streak since November 2016.A survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed the U.S. services industry picked up in August for the second straight month, fueling expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation. Kevin Nicholson is global fixed income chief investment officer at Riverfront Investment Group."The stock market is trying to figure out whether or not yields rising in the fixed income market is actually saying that growth is going to slow down or whether or not the Fed is going to hike 50 basis points or 75 basis points. So I think right now the stock market is trying to figure all of those questions out even though most people have it baked in that the Fed is going to raise 75 basis points. But with yields rising as fast as they are on the fixed income side, I think that there's a question of whether or not growth is going to slow down more than folks originally thought."Rate-sensitive shares of Amazon.com and Microsoft both fell over 1% as benchmark Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since June. Shares of Apple also lost ground ahead the debut of its new lineup of iPhones at the company's annual keynote event set for Wednesday. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 18%, days after the struggling retailer's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York City skyscraper in what was later ruled a suicide. An interim CFO was announced on Tuesday.And shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp tumbled more than 11% after Reuters reported the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for an extension to complete the deal.

  • Apple Watch Series 8: Wearable launched with new sensors and other features

    Apple has launched a new Apple Watch, named Series 8, with a range of features including a temperature sensor. Much of the Watch is the same as the previous Series 7: it has the same outside design, and many of the same features. Apple says the new sensors will allow for new health tracking features, especially for those who ovulate.

  • California Declares Power Emergency Again as Heat Wave Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- California again declared a power-grid emergency Wednesday after making it through the worst of a heat wave without calling for blackouts Tuesday evening. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainWith

  • Apple iPhone Event Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa covers Apple's September event, where new iPhones and Apple Watches are expected.

  • Why Apple's digital ad business is gaining an edge over Google and Facebook

    Apple is gaining ground across the digital ads landscape, challenging Google and Facebook's longtime dominance.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a Trending Stock

    Apple (AAPL) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Apple iPhone 14 event: Three new Apple Watches and updated AirPods Pro on the way

    Apple Inc.'s biggest event of the year kicked off Wednesday with Chief Executive Tim Cook saying that the consumer-electronics giant will focus on its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod lineups.