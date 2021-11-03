U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,642.50
    +11.85 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,045.42
    -7.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,732.30
    +82.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,395.34
    +33.49 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.75
    -3.16 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.90
    -23.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5950
    +0.0460 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1050
    +0.1630 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,604.36
    -743.85 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,549.22
    +17.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Apple debuts a new standalone Original podcast with true crime-focused 'Hooked'

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Apple is furthering its investment in Original Podcasts with today's debut of the new true crime-focused Apple Original Podcast "Hooked." The nine-part series will explore the story of a top engineer, Tony Hathaway, whose addiction to opioids led him to become one of the most prolific bank robbers in U.S. history. The podcast is produced by Campside Media and is hosted by its co-founder, Josh Dean. It features interviews conducted over three years with Hathaway, his family, law enforcement officers, and others involved in the story.

While the subject matter may be compelling, what makes this podcast stand out is that, despite being branded an "Apple TV+ podcast," the show "Hooked" is not a tie-in to another Apple TV+ series or film. (At least not one that's been announced.)

Image Credits: Apple

Other Apple TV+ branded podcasts, meanwhile, serve as companions to the streaming platform's original video programming, including "The Line" (tied to the warfare documentary airing later this month), as well as "For All Mankind: The Official Podcast," "Foundation: The Official Podcast," and "The Problem With Jon Stewart: The Official Podcast."

This is not the first time Apple has experimented with a standalone podcast of some kind, however.

Last year, it launched the music interview podcast "The Zane Lowe Interview Series," which saw Apple's Global Creative Director Lowe having conversations with popular artists like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Hayley Williams and, Lady Gaga. Before that, Apple published corporate news as podcasts, including its keynotes, earnings calls, and events at the Apple Store. It also once used the podcasting medium to distribute its 2019 Grammy's Celebration, which had first live-streamed on Beats 1.

Although produced by Campside Media, the new "Hooked" podcast was developed through the Apple TV+ creative team, which is why Apple TV+ is credited on the podcast's page alongside the media company.

The launch of a standalone podcast in a top genre like true crime could indicate an interest in testing the market for more Originals that aren't necessarily tied to other efforts, like Apple TV+ or Apple Music.

Unlike some of rival Spotify's Originals and Exclusives, this show won't be locked into the Apple Podcasts app. Instead, users can choose to tune in via an app of their choosing, as the episodes are published both on Apple Podcasts and via RSS.

Apple Podcasts is available in over 100 languages and in over 170 countries and regions across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Tv, HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, and via other smart speakers and car systems, notes Apple.

But RSS means the show can also be streamed via a third-party podcast app, like Pocket Casts, Overcast, Castbox, Podbean, and others.

The first three episodes of "Hooked" are live today and new episodes will subsequently roll out every Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify partners with Peloton to launch new playlists featured in its Workout Hub

    Spotify is partnering with Peloton to launch a new dedicated ‘Curated by Peloton’ shelf within the streaming service’s 'Workout Hub.' Starting today, Spotify users will get access to seven rotating playlists from Peloton instructors. The playlists include “Running by Peloton,” “Tunde Oyeneyin’s Playlist,” “Strength by Peloton,” and more.

  • Apple's Bottom Line Boosted by Strong Growth in This Massive Smartphone Market

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings may not have wowed Wall Street -- a supply chain crunch put the brakes on the tech giant's sales growth -- but there was a lot to like in the company's stellar report. Apple recorded sharp jumps in revenue and earnings. The global chip shortage and COVID-19-driven manufacturing restrictions kept Apple from delivering stronger numbers, but they couldn't prevent the company from registering terrific growth in the world's second-largest smartphone market: India.

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From

  • Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

    Meta's metaverse will be a whole new opportunity to track you live never before.

  • Microsoft teases its metaverse with new updates to Xbox and Teams

    New Teams update would provide users personalised digital avatars and immersive spaces where they can meet

  • Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress

    Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports. Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms. "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted. Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Shares Repurchases, 2022 Guidance Loom As Catalysts

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Why Did NetScout Systems Shares Gained 13% Today?

    NetScout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) will replace Invacare Corp (NYSE: IVC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the opening of trading on October 4. Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) will replace NetScout in the S&P MidCap 400. S&P 500 and 100 constituent International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is spinning off Kyndryl Holdings in a transaction likely to be completed on November 4. NetScout announced the availability of Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI), a network security software soluti

  • Riot Blockchain Raises Hashrate Guidance by 11.7% for 2022

    The miner continues to hold onto its mined bitcoin and expects to increase its hashrate to 8.6 EH/s next year.

  • Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals. The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

  • Nintendo Shares Lose After Cutting Switch Console Production Target By 20%

    Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) will produce about 24 million units of its popular Switch game console in the fiscal year through March, 20% below an original plan Nikkei Asia reports. The production was affected by the crisis of semiconductors and other electronic parts amid solid demand for Switch, including for its latest version released on October 8. Nintendo initially aimed to produce 30 million Switch units to tap the pandemic triggered budding demand for computer games. The eme

  • Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei

    Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors, eating into its rivals' market share in the smartphone and tablet space in the third quarter.

  • Microsoft Names Dohmke CEO of Code-Sharing Platform GitHub

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. named Thomas Dohmke chief executive officer for its GitHub code-sharing unit and promoted developer tools executive Julia Liuson, as the company looks to accelerate its growth in the market for software development products.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits

  • Facebook To End Facial Recognition System On Its Platform

    Facebook Inc, now rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), would shutter its facial recognition system and delete data collected from 1 billion users, citing growing regulatory scrutiny of the field. What Happened: Facebook used the data to identify users in photos posted on the platform. Facebook would delete the face scan data of the users, a third of its total daily active user base. It would end features that allow users to get automatically notified about their presence in photos or video

  • How Amazon, Microsoft Gained Out Of Roblox's Outage?

    Multiple gaming apps gained from Roblox Corp's (NYSE: RBLX) three-day Halloween weekend outage, Sensor Tower reports. Roblox's gaming platform went dark on October 28 evening. It returned on October 31, leading to gains in apps also favored by Roblox's younger users, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Minecraft, Among Us, and, possibly, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch. Overall, the average time spent in the app was down by 93% week-over-week. Minecraft's usage observed a 2% week-over-w

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.