U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.47
    -15.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.90
    -3.36 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.80
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    +0.39 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3024
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3960
    +1.0760 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,748.87
    -3,605.00 (-8.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.60
    -57.57 (-5.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Apple debuts a new true crime standalone original podcast called 'Run, Bambi, Run'

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Apple is furthering its investment in original podcasts with the debut of its new true crime-focused Apple Original podcast "Run, Bambi, Run." The eight-part series will explore the story of Laurie "Bambi" Bembenek, a 21-year-old Milwaukee police officer who was dubiously convicted of killing her new husband’s ex-wife, and her years-long quest to clear her name.

“Run, Bambi, Run” is hosted by author, journalist and Campside Media co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis. The podcast is produced by Campside Media with executive producers Grigoriadis, Mark McAdam, Adam Hoff, Josh Dean, Matt Shaer and Kyle Long.

New episodes of the podcast will debut weekly on Mondays. Users can choose to tune in via an app of their choosing, as the episodes are published both on Apple Podcasts and via RSS.

The launch comes a few months after Apple debuted a true crime-focused Apple Original podcast called “Hooked.” The nine-part series, which was also produced by Campside Media, explores the story of a top engineer, Tony Hathaway, whose addiction to opioids led him to become one of the most prolific bank robbers in U.S. history.

What makes the "Run, Bambi, Run" and "Hooked" podcasts stand out is the fact that, despite being branded as “Apple TV+ podcasts,” the shows are not tied to an Apple TV+ series or film. Other Apple TV+ branded podcasts serve as companions to the streaming platform’s original video programming, including “For All Mankind: The Official Podcast,” “Foundation: The Official Podcast” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart: The Official Podcast.”

Apple Podcasts is available in more than 100 languages and in over 170 countries and regions across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows and via other smart speakers and car systems, notes Apple. But RSS means the show can also be streamed via a third-party podcast app, like Pocket Casts, Overcast, Castbox, Podbean and others.

Apple debuts a new standalone Original podcast with true crime-focused ‘Hooked’

Recommended Stories

  • Best Smartwatches for Women

    These models from Apple, Fitbit, and others are less bulky and offer more color options and featuresBy Allen St. JohnMany of the nearly 50 smartwatches in CR’s ratings do a great job with all kin...

  • Why should you care about Unreal Engine 5?

    Epic recently released the first public version of its Unreal Engine 5, a sprawling multi-tool development environment for games and other 3D content... immediately followed by a $2 billion investment from Sony and the Lego family. It may be hard to imagine something looking more awesome than the vistas of the aforementioned games, but more goes into a new generation of gaming than best-case-scenario screenshots.

  • Apple could be about to reveal first hints of its augmented reality headset, rumour claims

    Apple could soon reveal the first hints at a whole new kind of product, a report has claimed. The company has long been said to be working on an augmented or mixed reality headset, which would allow people to overlay digital information on top of the real world. Rumours and hints have suggested that the project is a major undertaking within Apple, with a view to releasing the product in the next year or so.

  • Intel’s $3 Billion Factory Expansion Opens in Key Comeback Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. announced the opening of a $3 billion extension to its D1X plant in Oregon, an investment aimed at speeding up technology development needed to regain leadership of the chip industry. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Re

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Semiconductor startup with big Portland presence files for IPO

    The company was founded by former Intel President Renee James and is taking on her former employer in the lucrative data center chip business.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown like a weed in recent years as organizations gather and process more data to make smarter decisions. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs. It also provides higher-end GPUs for data centers, where they help process complex machine learning and AI tasks more efficiently.

  • Tesla bull predicts between 5 to 10 new gigafactories in the next two years

    After a wild display of lights, music and futuristic technology, Tesla's (TSLA) chief, Elon Musk, kicked off the grand opening of the company's new Giga Texas factory Thursday.

  • Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India

    Apple Inc has started making the iPhone 13 in India, the company said on Monday, as the U.S tech giant tries to reduce reliance on its Chinese supply chain. The phone is being produced at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, situated in the town of Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu state, according to a source. Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the world's second biggest smartphone market, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets there.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise Market Outlook Improves

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Software facilitates our daily lives, and software stocks can facilitate outsized returns for long-term investors.

  • Windmill wants to drag window AC units, kicking and screaming, into 2022

    It's hard to think of a product category that is less sexy than window air conditioning units. Windmill begs to differ, bringing a breath of fresh air to an industry that's been steadfastly clunking away in the corner. The company raised $10 million to make the ubiquitous AC easier to install, smarter and gentler on the environment.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Another Feather in Its Cap Validates Datadog's Momentum

    Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a provider of monitoring and security solutions, announced recently that tech stalwart Microsoft is expanding its partnership with the company -- a big stamp of approval of Datadog's growing capabilities. Datadog has been delivering great results since going public in September 2019, but many investors are still fretting over the company's high valuation and have avoided investing in Datadog. Datadog, with its growing suite of monitoring and security products, provides early warning signs and key insights to detect and proactively address potential technology problems that may otherwise lead to business disruptions.

  • TikTokers are obsessed with this $16 Amazon gadget that 'can fix anything'

    The little welder that could...save you big bucks.

  • Delivery app Rappi begins accepting cryptocurrency in Mexico

    Colombian delivery app Rappi, which offers on-demand deliveries of food and other goods across Latin America, said on Monday it has launched a cryptocurrency payment pilot program in Mexico. Rappi teamed with cryptocurrency platforms Bitpay and Bitso to back the new service, which will let users turn crypto into credits within the app to make purchases, Rappi said. "It's a first step that will allow us to learn and continue incorporating the crypto world into Rappi," Rappi President Sebastian Mejia said in a statement.

  • Sick of dragging windows around your laptop screen? Here's what to look for in a new monitor.

    Tired of moving windows around on your little laptop screen? Getting a second monitor can help a lot. You can even get ones to take on the road.

  • Save $59 when you buy Apple's AirPods Pro at Amazon right now: 'By far the best'

    Nearly 43,000 shoppers have given these earbuds a perfect review.