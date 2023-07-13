Apple Defies Decline As iPhone Market Share Surges Amid Smartphone Slump

New market intelligence data reveals that the U.S. iPhone market share experienced a significant increase during the first quarter of this year, defying the overall decline observed in the smartphone market. The report indicates that while the smartphone industry faced challenging times, with a sharp decrease in U.S. smartphone shipments, Apple maintained a strong position and expanded its market share.

The figures from Counterpoint’s latest market estimates show a concerning 17% year-on-year drop in U.S. smartphone shipments during the first quarter. Analysts attribute the decline to two primary factors: a correction in high channel inventory by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and a decline in consumer demand because of macroeconomic pressures. This downward trend affected all major smartphone brands after a robust performance in the first quarter last year.

Don’t Miss:

Until 2016 it was illegal for retail investors to invest in high-growth startups. Thanks to changes in federal law, this Kevin O’Leary-Backed Startup Lets You Become a Venture Capitalist With $100

Don’t just buy from your favorite brands, own them so you own the upside. Learn how Retail Investors Are Taking Stakes In Their Favorite Startups To Own The Upside

The high channel inventory can be partly attributed to an overestimation of demand during the holiday season, suggesting that it is not an entirely separate factor but rather a consequence of the overall market conditions.

Despite facing the challenges of a declining market, Apple weathered the storm more effectively than its competitors. While iPhone shipments experienced a decrease, the decline was slower compared to the overall smartphone market, enabling Apple to bolster its market share from 49% in the first quarter of 2022 to 53% in the same quarter this year.

Counterpoint’s report highlights a significant trend of U.S. smartphone users switching from Android devices to iPhones, contributing to Apple’s market share growth. This Android-to-iOS migration continues to pose a key challenge for Android OEMs. Apple’s ability to increase its market share despite a year-on-year drop in shipments is a testament to the brand’s enduring appeal and customer loyalty.

The global tablet market experienced a similar decline of 18% year on year, with Apple surpassing the average performance. Counterpoint’s report emphasizes that the iPad remains unrivaled in both the short and long term, maintaining its first-place spot in the tablet market.

The most recent monthly data on smartphone market share in America clearly establishes Apple and Samsung as the leading brands, with impressive market shares of 56.82% and 29.47%, respectively. This indicates that iPhones accounted for more than half of the total earnings generated from smartphone sales in the U.S.

Motorola secures the third position with a 4.74% market share, while Google follows closely behind in fourth place with 2.1%. LG takes the fifth spot with a market share of 1.81%.

Looking specifically at the most recent quarter, Apple continues to dominate the market share of mobile phones in the U.S., capturing an even higher percentage at 57.22%. Samsung follows suit with a notable 29.12% brand share. The remaining phone brands collectively contribute less than 15% to the total revenue generated from smartphone sales in the U.S.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

There are more pounds of plastic in the ocean than pounds of fish. That’s why retail investors have invested over $4 million in This Startup That Invented Programmable, Drinkable Plastic That Dissolves In Water In 60 Hours

Gamers are selling their old gaming items for millions. Learn why everyday gamers and investors are claiming a stake in their side hustle and how they invested over $1.2 million in this startup.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Apple Defies Decline As iPhone Market Share Surges Amid Smartphone Slump originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.