U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0015 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,256.04
    -3,479.18 (-8.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Apple to delay launch of podcast subscription service until June

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a silhouette of a mobile user next to a screen projection of the Apple logo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is delaying the launch of a podcast subscription service until June after some podcast creators had issues with delays in their shows appearing after uploading them, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Apple in April said it was introducing a service that would let podcast creators charge for their shows, with Apple keeping a 30% commission in the first year of a subscription and thereafter dropping commissions to 15%, similar to its App Store.

The service was originally slated to start this month.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Risk as Defections Mount in Wake of Scandals

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is grappling with how to keep top bankers from fleeing to competitors and drastically reducing risk as new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio seeks to recover from a series of scandals.The lender is cutting ties with SoftBank Group Corp., a backer to Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance empire, and it’s temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all of their cash from a fund that invests with Renaissance Technologies after the strategy tanked and investors rushed for the exit.It’s also considering retention bonuses for top performers to stabilize the business as defections mount in the wake of the Greensill debacle and the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, which contributed to a first-quarter pretax loss of 900 million francs ($1 billion).“They’re looking a bit like a basket case right now,” Octavio Marenzi, chief executive officer of capital markets consulting firm Opimas, said Friday in a phone interview. “The Archegos thing is really bad, and what happens after an event like that is people start to pick on them. They’re seen as the weakest kid in the class.”Some of the firm’s senior talent is streaming for the exits. Its top financial services banker, Alejandro Przygoda, is leaving for Jefferies Financial Group Inc., along with at least three colleagues, people familiar with the matter have said. That followed the recent departures of at least four other members of the financial institutions group to competitors including Barclays Plc., Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Shares of Zurich-based Credit Suisse have tumbled about 14% this year, the only decline among 35 companies in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks & Financial Services Index, which has surged 26%.Credit Suisse will no longer do any new business with SoftBank, people with knowledge of situation said, a decision that may ripple across the firm’s investment bank. SoftBank has been a prolific dealmaker, and last year Credit Suisse and other banks held about $8 billion of SoftBank shares in collateral, pledged by founder Masayoshi Son.A SoftBank Group spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment, while Credit Suisse declined to comment.Horta-Osorio, 57, who succeeded Urs Rohner as chairman last month, pledged a wide-ranging review after the bank was forced to suspend billions of dollars of funds it managed with Greensill and took a $5.5 billion hit on Archegos, raising questions about the oversight of key clients.Credit Suisse conducted an internal review into the Greensill funds after allegations of possible conflicts of interest involving SoftBank last year. A number of SoftBank portfolio companies received loans via supply-chain funds at Credit Suisse, while SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse funds.In the aftermath, SoftBank pulled $700 million from the funds and the bank changed its investment guidelines for Credit Suisse’s funds to reduce the maximum exposure to a single borrower.The overlapping financial relationships raised questions about whether SoftBank was using the Credit Suisse funds to prop up investments in the Vision Fund, including Greensill Capital, in which it had a substantial stake.SoftBank wrote down its $1.5 billion Greensill holding to almost zero after Credit Suisse was forced to unwind its four Greensill-linked funds in March, people familiar with the matter have said. SoftBank is now seeking $1.15 billion in claims as part of Greensill’s insolvency proceedings.Credit Suisse marketed the popular supply-chain finance funds as among its safest investments because the funds were insured and the loans they held backed by invoices typically paid within weeks. But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was loaned through Greensill against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.Greensill’s collapse forced Credit Suisse to liquidate the funds.Gupta’s BusinessThe Greensill debacle is also at play in claims that Credit Suisse executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses. Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, according to people familiar with the matter.When they learned roughly two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their concerns to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship. The U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learned at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.RenTech FundSeparately, Credit Suisse is temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all their cash from a fund that invests with RenTec.The bank has invoked a so-called hold-back clause, after assets in the CS Renaissance Alternative Access Fund slumped to about $250 million this month from approximately $700 million at the start of last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. While investors will receive 95% of their redemption requests after two months, the remaining 5% is expected to be paid out in January, after the fund’s year-end audit, the people said.The fund lost about 32% last year, in line with the decline in the Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha Fund International fund that it invests into, the people said. Renaissance, regarded as one of the most successful quant investing firms in the world, was rocked by billion of dollars in redemptions earlier this year after unprecedented losses in 2020. Three of its funds open to external investors fell by double digits last year.Credit Suisse and Renaissance declined to comment.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country

    President Joe Biden's first budget proposal comes with a big price tag - at $6 trillion, roughly 50% higher than pre-COVID-19 federal spending - but, at least for now, projects a relatively modest long-term lift to the economy, likely reflecting concerns about the aging U.S. population. The administration's spending blueprint for the fiscal year ending in September 2022 would increase spending on infrastructure, education and combating climate change, echoing familiar priorities for the first-term Democrat. Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse said forecasts underlying the budget were locked down in early February, assumptions administration officials plan to revisit later this year.

  • Apple Stock Malaise Wears Out Analyst While Others Stay Hopeful

    With Apple stock stuck in a downtrend, at least one analyst has given up on it. Meanwhile, other analysts remain upbeat.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In May 2021: Apple Falls On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of April, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in May 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft.

  • Apple Stock Could Drop 30% If iPhones Sales Slow, Analyst Says

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded Apple stock to Sell from Neutral. He trimmed his target price to $90 from $135.

  • Amazon Lost the Early Streaming Battle. It Still Wants to Win the War.

    MGM hasn't had the resources to compete in a streaming world where annual content budgets top $10 billion. With Amazon’s resources, James Bond has a fighting chance.

  • AMC shares retreat but end week up 116% after 4-day rally

    (Reuters) -Shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment closed lower on Friday, snapping a four-day rally that saw them gain 116% on the week. After vaulting to a record high during the session, AMC's shares finished down 1.5% at $26.12. The stock's weekly gain was its largest since January.

  • Why Foresight Autonomous Holdings Jumped 20% Higher Today

    Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX), a company specializing in the development of automotive vision systems, jumped as much as 20% higher Friday, before giving back much of those gains, after the company announced the signing of a joint proof of concept (POC). Foresight announced on Friday the signing of a joint POC with an American subsidiary of a leading European auto manufacturer to test the former's stereoscopic technology abilities. The core idea is to see if Foresight's auto vision technology can enhance the vehicle manufacturer's existing active vehicle safety features without needing additional sensors or other infrastructure alterations.

  • AMC’s Four-Day Surge Slaps Short Sellers With $1.3 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless four-day winning streak in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is drawing even more blood from short sellers.The movie theater’s 120% surge so far this week has dealt investors betting against it roughly $1.3 billion in losses, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. The stock, which has become a poster child for retail traders using Twitter and Reddit to squeeze short-sellers, soared 36% Thursday to the highest level since May 2017.Retail investors have cheered gains in the cinema chain while hashtags like #AMCSTRONG, #AMC500k, and #OccupyWallstreetAMC trended on Twitter. The stock has consistently been the most referenced asset on the social trading platforms like StockTwits lately. Thursday’s rally cost shorts another $634 million, according to S3 Partners, bringing losses to just below $2 billion for the year.While some shorts have been covering their positions, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analytics, he believes the pain could get even worse for skeptics. The company, along with retail investor favorite GameStop Corp., ranks high on S3 Partners’ “Squeeze Score metric” with each scoring a 10 out of 10.Read more: AMC Defies Gravity as Retail Traders Propel Gains to 1,150%“This signifies that both stocks have a high potential for a short squeeze, dependent on their upcoming stock price moves,” Dusaniwsky said by email. Roughly 20% of shares available for trading for both companies are currently sold short, S3 Partners data show.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Gold Commands High Premium, Signals Central Bank Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying.Bullion in the Bank of England’s London reserves -- one of the largest stashes in the world --- is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of the metal held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.But in the past week, gold sold from the BOE has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices, according to bullion traders. These premiums are at least in part being driven by buying from the Bank for International Settlements, which regularly trades the metal on behalf of the world’s central banks, a person with direct knowledge said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.The BIS bought as much as 1 million ounces of BOE metal from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently, one person said. The premium for gold at the BOE rose to as much as 50 cents an ounce late last week before tapering off to about 20 to 40 cents, according to bullion traders. That compares with a range of zero to 20 cents during normal circumstances, the traders said.A spokeswoman for the BIS declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. The BOE declined to comment.The buying may be a sign that one or several central banks are increasing their gold reserves, bullion traders said.Gold RallyCentral banks helped underpin gains in gold prices for most of the last decade, but flipped to net sellers in the third quarter of 2020 as some countries cashed in on surging prices. Renewed buying could help sustain a rally in bullion, which on Tuesday recovered all its losses so far this year. The metal is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July as investors fret about inflation and Federal Reserve officials signal steady monetary policy for now.Since prices dropped early this year, at least some central banks have returned as buyers. In the past, sovereign lenders have bought gold to diversify their portfolios away from the U.S. dollar to safeguard their finances amid concerns over the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, massive U.S. government spending and inflationary pressures.Last month, the Bank of Thailand raised its gold holdings to 6.35 million ounces from 4.95 million ounces in March, according to data from the International Monetary Fund website. In March, Hungary tripled its reserves of the metal in one of the biggest purchases by a central bank in decades. Data from the World Gold Council showed global central banks were net buyers of bullion in February, led by India, which bought 11.2 tons.(Updates with BIS, BOE comments from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin Can’t Be Shut Down, Rebuts ESG Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Star investor Cathie Wood has a message of reassurance for Bitcoin investors amid the din of ever harsher regulatory rhetoric: officials won’t be able to make the largest cryptocurrency go away.Tough talk against digital tokens from China and calls for greater scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. have contributed to a slump in Bitcoin, but Wood said the virtual currency is “already on its way and it’ll be impossible to shut it down.”Regulators “will be a little more friendly over time” toward cryptocurrencies out of fear of missing out on the innovation provided by the sector, Wood said at the Consensus 2021 conference organized by CoinDesk.Read More: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring Is a Blip When Future Is So MagnificentThe most high-profile recent broadside came from China. A push to rein in cryptocurrency mining there was partly triggered by concern over a surge in illicit coal extraction to deliver the power needed by the server farms underpinning Bitcoin. Billionaire Elon Musk also highlighted environmental risks in suspending Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc.Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management LLC, said that the focus on green factors likely led to a pause in institutional buying of Bitcoin. She has previously said she expects the token to surge longer term.Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment, whether as an online store of value akin to digital bullion or for more speculative purposes.Musk has backed an effort to shine a light on energy consumption by North American miners, including planned renewable use. But it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.“Half of the solution is understanding the problem,” Wood said. “This auditing of what miners, certainly in North America, are willing to do around how much of their electricity usage is generated by renewables is going to bring that topic into stark relief, and will encourage an acceleration in the adoption of renewables beyond which otherwise would have taken the place.”Ark Investment Management published a report last month saying cryptocurrency mining can drive investment in solar power and make more renewable energy available to the grid.Capital-Gains TaxOn the stock market outlook, Wood said concerns about higher U.S. capital-gains taxes had hurt “high-volatility, high-multiple stocks,” but added those fears have eased amid increased chances of gridlock in Washington.Ark’s funds have faced a tough time of late as a wave of selling swept across former market darlings in the technology sector amid a switch to less richly valued segments of the equity market. The firm’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped about 28% from its February peak.Bitcoin was trading around the $38,000 level as of 12:41 p.m. in Tokyo, down some 40% from a record in mid-April.(Updates with more from Wood from the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Credit Suisse Unit Blacklisted Gupta as Another Bankrolled Him

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, the people said. When they learned about two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their worries to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill Capital, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship.Investigations, LawsuitsThe U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement. Credit Suisse has sued to force Gupta’s Liberty Commodities into insolvency and has since shut the funds that made the loans and launched an internal investigation. Investors are staring at losses as the bank confronts embarrassing lawsuits.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learnt at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.The Greensill saga represents just one of the two disasters that rocked Credit Suisse in the first half of 2021. Since Greensill began unraveling, the bank has announced a $5.5 billion hit from the blowup at Archegos Capital Management.ApologiesFormer Chairman Urs Rohner apologized to shareholders and his successor, Antonio Horta-Osorio, who arrived at the end of April, has promised a sweeping strategy review.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who was head of the division that oversaw trade finance, wasn’t aware of the internal concerns about Gupta that had prompted the bank to cut him off, according to a person familiar with the matter.Employees at the trade-finance unit, which lends money for the buying and selling of commodities, cut ties with Gupta in 2016 after becoming skeptical toward his Liberty Commodities, the people said. They distrusted the documents the company provided, triggering doubts about its transactions, they said. In one example reported by Bloomberg, the company had presented another bank with what seemed to be duplicate shipping receipts. Credit Suisse’s commodity team had stopped working with Gupta after identifying suspicious shipments while the bank’s credit-structuring team lobbied against the Greensill funds, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.A spokesman for Gupta has denied any wrongdoing.Banking TiesLiberty Commodities pledged assets to Credit Suisse as security for borrowings in 2013 but by early 2016, all such commitments had been extinguished, indicating that the financing relationship had ceased, U.K. Companies House filings show. And while Gupta’s company listed the Swiss bank as one of its lenders in its 2014 annual report, it didn’t in the following year’s report, which is dated May 2016, according to the filings.Their counterparts at other banks, including Macquarie Group Ltd. and Sberbank PJSC, halted trading with Liberty Commodities around the same time because of similar concerns; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also stopped in 2016, Bloomberg has reported.Nevertheless, executives at Credit Suisse’s asset-management division -- which creates investment products for clients and charges a fee for overseeing them -- began arranging a suite of funds focused on supply-chain finance in 2017. The entities bought securitized loans packaged by Greensill, a firm created by Australian businessman Lex Greensill. Much of the debts were linked to Gupta’s businesses.WarningsOfficials at the commodity trade-finance unit were concerned when they found out about the funds’ links to Gupta and took their fears to Thomas Grotzer, general counsel for the bank’s Swiss division. They also warned Luc Mathys and Lukas Haas, the bankers who helped oversee the trades at the asset-management unit.Grotzer was promoted last month to interim global head of compliance at Credit Suisse. He didn’t respond to requests for comment. Mathys, head of fixed-income at the asset-management division, and Haas, a portfolio manager, were put on temporary leave in March. Neither responded to requests for comment.The bank pushed ahead with the funds and marketed them to investors as being made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, assets considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest vehicle its lowest rating for risk. Yet part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues.Other parts of the bank continued working with Gupta as well. Credit Suisse’s investment bankers were due to lead an initial public offering for Liberty’s U.S. steel arm, which was ultimately pulled, according to a statement from the company. Gupta also announced that the Swiss bank would finance his planned acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel unit, which fell apart earlier this year.Credit Suisse has so far recouped about $5.9 billion of the $10 billion in these supply-chain funds, but it remains unclear how much will be returned ultimately to investors. Loans to Gupta’s businesses are among a batch of debts that are the “principal sources of valuation uncertainty,” the bank said earlier this month.Liberty Commodities’s external legal advisors investigated “alleged rumors concerning the paperwork” it used in 2019, according to Mitchell, the spokesman for GFG Alliance. They found no evidence to substantiate the rumors, nor was the company “ever subject to further complaints or proceedings,” he said.“LCL has ongoing banking relationships with separate financial institutions,” Mitchell said, referring to Liberty Commodities. “The trade-finance market has been hugely challenging for all but the very largest commodities traders in recent years. Nevertheless, no financial institution has been left out of pocket as a result of lending money to LCL. On the contrary, they have received substantial commercial returns.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pexa Kicks Off $910 Million IPO in Year’s Biggest for Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Online property exchange Torrens Group Holdings Pty and some of its shareholders are looking to raise A$1.18 billion ($910 million) in what would be Australia’s biggest initial public offering of the year, coming after a rocky patch during which three deals were shelved.Torrens, which will be renamed into its brand name Pexa, is issuing about A$216 million worth of shares while its controlling shareholder Link Administration Holdings Ltd. and other investors are selling about A$916 million in shares, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is disposing of its entire stake in Pexa while Link’s holding will drop to 42.1% from 42.6%, the terms show. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is also selling part of its holdings.The price has been set at A$17.13 per share, giving Pexa an A$3.3 billion ($2.6 billion) enterprise value.The IPO launch comes as Link has also been conducting a trade sale process for Pexa. The company has been weighing an offer from KKR & Co. giving the business an enterprise value of A$3 billion plus cash on the balance sheet. Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. said Friday it was seeking to join KKR’s bid, which expires on Sunday.If it is not trumped by the sale process, the offering is set to be Australia’s biggest since late last year, when Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. raised $931.5 million in its first-time share sale, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Australia’s IPO scene has swung from boom to bust in the space of about a month, with three companies shelving offerings worth almost A$900 million combined on weak investor demand. If it hadn’t been for those pulled IPOs, Australia would have been having its best start to the year since 2007.The country’s biggest listing of the year, a $384 million IPO by non-bank lender Pepper Money Ltd., has dropped 16.6% from its offer price since its debut on Tuesday.Link itself was a buyout target last year. Private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Pacific Equity Partners proposed a takeover of the service provider for Australia’s pension industry, followed by a rival offer from financial software maker SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Both offers have been withdrawn.Link bought Pexa in 2018 as part of a consortium, which also included Commonwealth Bank of Australia, for $1.6 billion. Pexa attempted to list later that year, before pulling the IPO, AFR reported.Orders from cornerstone investors will be taken starting Friday, while Pexa’s shares are expected to start trading on June 29, the terms show.Barrenjoey Capital Partners Pty, Macquarie Group Ltd., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are lead managers for the offering.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • AMC Flywheel Effect Hits a Snag Despite Record Call Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempted gamma squeeze by Reddit-inspired traders on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quickly unraveled as shares in the movie theater operator turned lower Friday.This week’s scorching surge looked to have been fueled in part by a massive push into bullish options. When there’s a run on calls during a rapid stock rally, it can force additional stock-buying in a potential feedback loop. But by Friday afternoon, the stock’s gains had been significantly pared back.A record 2 million AMC calls were purchased on Thursday as the stock soared 36%. And then on Friday when the stock opened 20% higher, another 2 million calls were bought by 2 p.m. The shares last traded up 3.3% after briefly turning negative earlier.The traders’ gamma hedging may not have had a lasting flywheel effect due simply to the fact that the U.S. is facing a three-day weekend, and most of the enthusiasm around AMC is coming from day traders, according to Susquehanna International Group.“Once the rally was underway, the increase in option volume exacerbated the momentum,” Susquehanna co-head of derivatives strategy Chris Murphy said. However, “All of this trading is very short-term, so a three-day weekend is like an eternity.”AMC was also caught in the initial day-trader frenzy earlier this year, which swept up the likes of GameStop Corp. to dizzying heights as retail investors mobilized. Now another surge in retail trading has emerged with AMC as the main focus: #AMCSTRONG has been trending on Twitter, and it was the most-cited company on the forum Stocktwits for four consecutive days this week.Earlier this year options were also a compounding factor in January’s meme-stock frenzy, with all-time high levels of GameStop calls bought. Bullish contracts on AMC had also reached a record in February, which has now been dwarfed by the current levels.“You can’t have people buy 2 million call options on an almost bankrupt stock without making it go up,” said Benn Eifert, chief investment officer of QVR Advisors. “Dealers were short a lot of gamma and bought stock, accelerating the rally.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.