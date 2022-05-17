U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Apple delays plan to have workers in office 3 days a week - Bloomberg News

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City
(Reuters) - Apple Inc is indefinitely delaying a plan that would require employees to work from office three days a week due to rising COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported nL3N2V73MG on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

