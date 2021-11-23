U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,690.70
    +7.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,813.80
    +194.55 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,775.14
    -79.62 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,327.86
    -3.49 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    +1.80 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -15.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.63 (-2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1255
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0420 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1070
    +0.2670 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,690.20
    +1,600.23 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,446.47
    +34.86 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.69
    +11.23 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

Apple delays release of digital ID cards to 2022

Igor Bonifacic
·1 min read

Apple has delayed the release of a feature that will eventually allow you to store your ID in the company’s Wallet app. In an update to the official iOS 15 website that was spotted by MacRumors, Apple says that functionality will now arrive sometime in early 2022. The company previously planned to launch in late 2021.

Apple first announced the feature at WWDC 2021. At the time, the company said the tool would allow you to add your driver’s license or state ID card to Apple Wallet just like you would a credit or debit card. Among the first locations that will support the feature will be select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at some US airports.

At those locations, you’ll have the option to use your iPhone or Apple Watch to present your ID to the TSA. You’ll do so by tapping your device on an identity reader, and you won’t need to hand over your iPhone or Apple Watch to a TSA employee.

In September, Apple announced eight states would support the feature at launch, starting with Arizona and Georgia, and Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah to follow. Beyond TSA checkpoints, Apple said retailers and venues would add support later.

Outside of early 2022, Apple has not shared a specific release date for the feature. What’s clear is that it won’t arrive with iOS 15.2. That update is currently in beta testing and does not include support for storing digital IDs.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

