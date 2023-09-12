Apple to ditch leather in effort to ‘protect the planet’

Apple unveiled a slew of new products on Tuesday including Watch Series 9 - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

Apple will stop using leather across all of its accessories in an effort to “protect the planet” and meet its net zero targets by 2030.

The US tech giant said it would stop using leather in its watch straps and phone cases and replace it with a material called “FineWoven”, which is made using 68pc recycled textiles and other artificial fibres.

Lisa Jackson, Apple vice president for environment, said the company’s aim was to “make products customers love and protect the planet at the same time”, and that the next step was “getting the carbon footprint of all our products down to zero”.

She added: “Leather is a popular material for accessories, but it has a significant carbon footprint, especially at Apple’s scale. To reduce our impact, we will no longer use leather in any new Apple product, including watchbands.”

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said the company’s alternative fabric had a “significantly lower carbon footprint than leather”, and had a “suede-like” feel and a “sophisticated look”.

The announcement was made as Apple unveiled its new smartphone range and smartwatches. At an event in California, boss Tim Cook revealed the company’s more advanced iPhone 15 and an upgraded smartwatch.

The Silicon Valley giant sold more than 50m Apple Watches last year, accounting for roughly a third of global smart watch sales, with the company marketing optional leather watch straps across its range.

It also sold 225m iPhones, while offering accessories including phone cases and wallets made of leather.

As well as cutting out leather, Apple hailed a series of changes that cut down on the use of raw materials in its gadgets as part of a goal to make its products carbon neutral by 2030.

The company’s Apple Watch packaging is now entirely fibre based and smaller, cutting the space it needs when being transported by 25pc.

The tech company also claimed its watches were “carbon neutral”, after reducing emissions in their production and shipping by 75pc. The remaining emissions would be offset by buying carbon credits, Apple said.

Other changes included using more recycled materials in its iPhone range, such as introducing batteries that include 100pc recycled cobalt and 100pc recycled rare earth metals.

After the price of Apple’s iPhone range jumped in the UK last year, 2023’s models are slightly cheaper.

The iPhone 15 will cost £799, £50 less than the equivalent iPhone 14 when it launched last September. The iPhone 15 Pro is also £100 less, starting at £999, while the price of its larger iPhone 15 Pro Max remained frozen.

