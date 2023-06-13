Apple downgraded, Oracle upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Goldman Sachs upgraded Oracle (ORCL) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $120, up from $75, after the company's "solid" fiscal Q4 report. The results and Q1 guidance alleviated concerns centered primarily on mounting capex requirements to sustain growth in Gen2 OCI, while also diluting gross margin, and "unabating" market share losses in the Oracle's core database business, the firm says. (Read more)



Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $520, up from $490. The company's luxury brand expansion represents a multi-year comparable sales growth driver, while the continued rollout of Ulta Beauty at Target (TGT) shop-in-shops will drive incremental income as well as Ultamate Rewards memberships, the firm argues. (Read more)

Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $41, up from $27, as part of a broader research note on Specialty Retail. The firm states that the stock is among the names with "sufficiently de-risked" FY23 estimates and a "reasonable or low valuation." (Read more)

Goldman Sachs upgraded Devon Energy (DVN) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $58, down from $63. The firm believes Devon's valuation is "becoming more compelling" and sees potential for well costs to reduce as a function of lower raw material costs. It sees a "mean reversion" in the shares. (Read more)