Apple to drive China revenues with search ad launch

Rita Liao
·2 min read

After launching five years ago in the United States, Apple's search advertising service finally arrived in mainland China this week.

The feature, called Apple Search Ads, lets developers bid on an advertising slot based on users' keyword search in the App Store, similar to how Google search ads work. JPMorgan previously estimated the giant's annual ad revenue could top $11 billion by 2025, though the forecast didn't have a breakdown for the search ad business.

Apple has itself been reining in on personalized advertising, letting users turn off data tracking by apps, a move that will inevitably roil the business models of Facebook and others dependent on third-party data to target ads.

China has historically been a strong market for Apple, but iPhones are increasingly losing their luster as a status symbol in the country with the rise of local offerings like Huawei. In the first quarter, however, Apple's smartphone shipment saw a rebound thanks to Huawei's slipping sales and the launch of the iPhone 12 family. The Chinese App Store is another important source of income for Apple.

In a five-page guideline, Apple outlines the qualifications for developers targeting ads at mainland Chinese users. There is a stack of industry-specific licenses that advertisers must obtain, which practically excludes most foreign entities from directly advertising in mainland China, as noted in a blog post by AppInChina, an agency that helps international apps launch in China. To bid for search ads in China, apps would have to find local partners with all the government approvals in place.

The requirements for apps importing goods into China, for example, include not just a general license to run value-added internet businesses but also registrations with the relevant trade and customs authorities. Apple may even start asking for these permits from apps that simply want to publish in China, wrote AppInChina, as Apple continues to enforce rules set by the Chinese government as evident from its crackdown on gaming apps.

China Roundup: Apple closes a 4-year-old App Store loophole

  • FBI Director Wray urges companies to stop paying ransoms to hackers

    FBI Director Chris Wray on Wednesday pleaded with public companies and other hacking victims to avoid paying ransom, saying he fears it will only embolden cyber criminals to ramp up future attacks. "In general, we would discourage paying the ransom because it encourages more of these attacks, and frankly, there is no guarantee whatsoever that you are going to get your data back," Wray testified before a U.S. Senate appropriations panel. The Justice Department has disclosed it managed to help the Colonial Pipeline Co recover some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom it paid to hackers - an attack that led to widespread shortages at gas stations on the East Coast.

  • How China can make or break Nike’s sales and profits

    BMO Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Simeon Siegel, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss an early preview of Nike’s Q4 earnings that expect the company to beat and how the main focus of investors might be centered around issues including: digital sales growth, improvements in supply chain execution, and, critically, assurance that geopolitical risks in China can be contained.

  • U.S. Ship Jam Lingers as Port Woes Stretch From China to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Ship congestion outside the busiest U.S. gateway for trade held steady over the past week, as ports from China to Germany battle with Covid-19 outbreaks and other constraints on their capacity to keep containers moving across the global economy.A total of 13 container ships were anchored awaiting entry into the adjacent ports of L.A.-Long Beach as of Tuesday, compared wit

  • Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

    Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. In recent years, the newspaper has become increasingly outspoken, criticizing Chinese and Hong Kong authorities for limiting the city’s freedoms not found in mainland China and accusing them of reneging on a promise to protect them for 50 years after the 1997 handover from Britain. The pressure on the paper — and Hong Kong's civil liberties — increased after authorities responded to massive protests in 2019 with a sweeping national security law — used in the arrests of the newspaper employees — and revamped Hong Kong’s election laws to keep opposition voices out of the legislature.

  • Elephants' 500km-trek across China baffles scientists

    Scientists are surprised by how far they've gone and say they're displaying other unusual behaviours.

  • John McAfee, Antivirus Software Pioneer, Dead in Prison Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- John McAfee, the creator of the eponymous antivirus software, was found dead Wednesday in prison outside Barcelona. He was 75.In recent years, McAfee became a prominent booster of cryptocurrencies, ran unsuccessfully for U.S. president, had numerous run-ins with the law and traded in extreme conspiracy theories.McAfee was discovered dead in his prison cell hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S. over multiple tax fraud charges. He was found by secur

  • Apple’s Branches are Ready to Blossom

    In the recent past, there has been a significant amount of retail focus on meme stocks. In general, these stocks are speculative in nature. Therefore, there is a meaningful disconnect between valuations and actual fundamentals. Long-term investors have, however. been sticking to the basics of value investing. Even at current market valuations, there are quality business available at attractive levels. Apple (AAPL) stock is one name that seems to be worth considering. Amidst some volatility, AAPL

  • Western water shortage requires tough decision-making

    Climate and business experts say tough decisions must be made in the next few months, as the Western drought intensifies and water resources dry up.

  • Vatican in 'unprecedented' protest against Italian homophobia law

    The Vatican has lodged an “unprecedented” interference in Italian politics by objecting to a law that would criminalise violence and hate speech against gay and transgender people. The Holy See confirmed on Tuesday that it had sent a diplomatic protest to the government of prime minister Mario Draghi over the so-called Zan bill, which would punish acts of discrimination and incitement to violence against gay, lesbian, transgender and disabled people. The bill, promoted by Alessandro Zan, a gay M

  • Fed Throws China a Curveball Just When It Seeks Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s capacity to maintain stability in its financial markets is being tested by the Federal Reserve’s sudden hawkish shift.Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern that liquidity-fueled bubbles overseas would burst when monetary conditions finally started to tighten. Bullish speculation domestically already prompted intervention by Chinese authorities, particularly in commodities. As such, a move by the Fed that starts to head off such a risk would be welcomed by the Communist Par

  • A Beginner’s Guide to DeFi: Getting started with DeFi, how to use decentralised finance exchanges

    DeFi has gained significant momentum over the years, mainly because of its ability to earn a substantial amount of interest on DAI (the popular USD pegged stablecoin) and other types of cryptocurrency.

  • Is Subway selling real tuna or is it fake? The New York Times ran a DNA test but found no fish.

    After a class-action lawsuit was filed against Subway in January alleging that its tuna was fake, the New York Times launched an investigation.

  • Microsoft needs to impress a lot of people with Windows 11

    Microsoft's is expected to launch Windows 11 on June 24, and it's going to need to be a hit with some important buyers.

  • Lost Fortune Pits Rich Russian Against Rothschild in New York Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The Edmond de Rothschild bank’s old Luxembourg offices were as fancy an address as you could get in the rich European duchy. On a side street by the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy, the turreted villa exuded prestige and security in equal measure.Two decades ago this month, senior officers there signed the paperwork with Russian oil magnate Sergey Bogdanchikov that entrusted his growing fortune to the storied bank. But instead of protecting and increasing his wealth, Bogdanchikov c

  • ADA Prevents Breakdown With Bounce At Long-Term Support Line

    Cardano (ADA) has been decreasing since May 16 but bounced at a long-term ascending support line on June 22.

  • Intel vs. Micron: Which Semiconductor Stock Is Primed For Upside In 2021?

    Semiconductors are increasingly being used in different applications, including 5G, data centers, Internet of Things (IoT), mobiles and automotive applications. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, while the semiconductor market was worth $425.96 billion last year, it is expected to grow to $803.15 billion in 2028. This indicates a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2021 and 2028. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare two semiconductor companies,

  • The US worker shortage shouldn’t surprise low-paying employers

    Even before the pandemic, as a mid-level employee tasked with hiring low-wage workers, it was clear to me that America had a pay problem.

  • Exclusive: Google drops engineering residency after protests over 'inequities'

    Alphabet Inc's Google plans to shut down a long-running program aimed at entry-level engineers from underrepresented backgrounds after participants said it enforced "systemic pay inequities," according to internal correspondence seen by Reuters. Google confirmed it was replacing the Engineering Residency with a new initiative, saying it is "always evaluating programs to ensure they evolve and adapt over time to meet the needs of our employees." Google last year pledged to improve retention for underrepresented employee groups.

  • World’s Top Bitcoin Mining-Rig Maker Halts Sales as Clients Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has suspended sales of machines for spot delivery globally, aiming to prop up local prices after crypto miners fleeing Beijing’s crackdown dumped used mining rigs on the market.The world’s biggest maker of Bitcoin machines told the local mining community Wednesday it has stopped selling new equipment after prices for top-tier rigs plunged by about 75% since April. By postponing sales, it could help miners exiting the industry get better prices for their m

  • Oil Edges Higher With Shrinking Stockpiles Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher above $73 a barrel as falling stockpiles in the U.S. and China added to bullish sentiment around the global demand recovery.Gasoline inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly fell last week, while nationwide crude supplies dropped for a fifth week, the longest run since January. Chinese stockpiles have also shrunk to the lowest this year, according to data provider Kayrros, with the market tightening as key consumers rebound from Covid-19.Oil may be facing some near-te