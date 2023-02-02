U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.76
    +54.55 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,925.67
    -167.29 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,158.70
    +342.38 (+2.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.09
    +36.28 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.56
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -10.30 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3670
    -0.0300 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2253
    -0.0119 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4100
    -0.5150 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,827.52
    +835.50 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.34
    -0.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Apple Is Dropping Industrial Design Chief Role in Post-Jony Ive Era

Mark Gurman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has decided against naming a new executive to replace its departing top product designer, marking a stark shift for a company long celebrated for the look and feel of its devices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The iPhone maker’s vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, won’t be replaced when she leaves the company in the coming months, according to people with knowledge of the decision, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Instead, the company’s core group of about 20 industrial designers will report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. The company will also give larger roles to a group of Apple’s longest-tenured designers. Hankey has reported to Williams since taking the job in 2019, when top designer Jony Ive left to start his own firm.

For decades, Apple’s design czars were some of the highest-profile people at the company. Even before Ive became head of design in 1997 — around the time co-founder Steve Jobs returned to Apple — executives like Robert Brunner gained fame for molding the company’s products.

Working with Jobs, Ive turned Apple’s design aesthetic into something of a religion. They touted clean lines, simple interfaces and the occasional pop of color — such as the translucent cases on the original iMac.

But Apple’s design group was broken up in 2015, and Ive stepped back from his day-to-day role at the company. The team was split into industrial design, which covers hardware, and a division handling user interfaces — the look of the company’s software. Hankey has been in charge of industrial design, while Alan Dye continues to lead the other group.

Hankey’s announcement last October that she was leaving — after only three years in the role — was surprising and left Apple with few obvious successors. Her exit is part of a broader exodus within the design team, making it all the harder to find a replacement. About 15 of Apple’s top designers under Ive have departed the Cupertino, California-based technology giant since 2015. Bloomberg reported in November that this has hindered efforts to replace Hankey.

Several of the company’s industrial designers left for LoveFrom, a design and consulting firm founded by Ive and Marc Newson, who formerly did work for Apple. Still, a number of veteran designers have remained at Apple, including Molly Anderson, Duncan Kerr, Bart Andre, Richard Howarth, Peter Russell-Clarke and Ben Shaffer.

That group will get larger roles as part of the shift. But Williams decided that none would be named the new head and that the entire team will report to him. That move links Apple’s operations group more closely with design — an arrangement that’s irked some of Apple’s creative staffers. It will also elevate Williams, who is seen as a possible successor to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

Aside from design, Williams oversees global operations, the supply chain and AppleCare customer support, as well as software engineering for the watch and health efforts. Direct responsibility for hardware engineering for the Apple Watch was reassigned to John Ternus, the company’s hardware engineering chief, several months ago.

Howarth was briefly the head of industrial design between 2015 and 2017 — while Ive reduced his involvement following the launch of the original Apple Watch — but he struggled to manage a crew of former peers. Howarth, along with Andre, has been at Apple for nearly three decades. Hankey, meanwhile, was at the company for about 20 years.

Apple eschewed hiring an outsider to take the top role. Taking that step would have been the “death of the team,” a longtime member of the group told Bloomberg in November. It also didn’t want to put Dye in charge of both design groups, which could have ruffled feathers.

Still, the company could theoretically name a new industrial design head — from either inside or outside the company — if the right candidate emerges one day.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Meta, Align, Coinbase, Harley, Okta, and More

    Shares of Meta Platforms surge after fourth-quarter revenue at the Facebook parent tops analysts' expectations. Align Technology, the maker of clear teeth aligners, beats earnings and revenue expectations.

  • FTX Bankruptcy: Texas, California, and New Jersey Join Call for Independent Examiner

    Many of the states are already investigating FTX for violations, Texas's securities regulator wrote in the court filing.

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Microsoft Will Use OpenAI Tech to Write Emails for Busy Salespeople

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is adding artificial intelligence capabilities from ChatGPT maker OpenAI to another of its products — this time a customer-relationship app that’s meant to help win revenue from Salesforce Inc.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to

  • Apple earnings: 3 things we're watching after the Q1 earnings call

    Apple (AAPL) earnings are expected at 4:30 pm ET Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to take center stage on the earnings call. Investors will be watching closely for key items including iPhones, fallout from ongoing lockdowns in China, mounting layoffs in the tech industry and beyond and questions about the state of the U.S. economy overall. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith break down the three things they're watching after the call.Make sure you tune into their live coverage following Apple's earnings call later this afternoon Watch: Yahoo Finance Live Programming - 10am ET: Cathie Wood discusses tech earnings - 11am ET: Why the earnings call matters - 4:30pm ET: Dave Briggs and Seana Smith bring Apple's earnings to you live - 6pm ET (or when the earnings call ends): Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith will have a vibe check with market reaction and a look ahead at what Apple's results mean for both consumers and investors.

  • Apple’s Earnings Are Today. IPhone Sales Will Be Key for the Stock.

    The Street expects Apple to report its first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019. Profits are expected to fall too.

  • The CEOs Taking Pay Cuts: Here’s the List

    The leaders of Apple, Intel, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are earning lower compensation than in prior years.

  • Apple Earnings Preview: China Supply Chain Woes To Hit iPhone Sales, Demand Outlook In Focus

    Lost or delayed? Apple's supply chain woes raise questions over holiday iPhone sales as investors await its December quarter earnings after the closing bell.

  • SiriusXM Shares Tumble On Disappointing 2023 Outlook

    The satellite radio service SiriusXM sees flat revenue in 2023, amid weak consumer spending and soft auto sales.

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Driving Higher

    For the third day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is riding higher -- up 4.3% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates only 25 basis points yesterday is probably part of the reason for that -- indeed, growth stocks in general seem happy to run today, with the entire Nasdaq up nearly 2%. Tesla's plan to cut the prices of its electric cars, you see -- not just in the U.S., but in China as well -- is having its intended effect of stoking consumer demand.

  • Should You Still Buy the S&P 500's Best-Performing January Stocks?

    After a rough 2022, the S&P 500 has gotten off to a solid start in 2023. The broad-market index rose 6.2% in January as investors responded bullishly to falling inflation and signs the Federal Reserve would start slowing its interest rate hikes. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) shares had a dismal 2022 as AT&T's spinoff of Warner Media and merger with Discovery Communications revealed a number of problems with the new media company.

  • ChatGPT May Already Be Used In Nation State Cyberattacks, Say IT Decision Makers in BlackBerry Global Research

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released new research revealing that half (51%) of IT professionals predict that we are less than a year away from a successful cyberattack being credited to ChatGPT, and 71% believe that foreign states may already be using the technology for malicious purposes against other nations.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued tech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Tech stocks took a beating last year as investors fled growth stocks amid rising inflation […]

  • Why C3.ai Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    Investors were excited that there is now a bona fide artificial intelligence business application on the market, developed by a prominent tech company.

  • Apple Stock Typically Gains After Earnings. That Could Change This Time.

    On average since 2007, Apple stock has increased 1.1% in the regular trading session following the company's earnings release, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Apple earnings: What to expect from the iPhone maker

    Apple's Phone business was hit by COVID-19 curbs in China. The company's upcoming earnings report will show how deeply the company was impacted.

  • ChatGPT Users Topped 100 Million in January. Investors Are Betting Big on AI.

    ChatGPT has reached the 100 million-user level faster than previous red-hot applications such as TikTok, according to UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley.

  • ChatGPT Unleashes Stock Trader Stampede for Everything AI

    (Bloomberg) -- A $480 billion chipmaker whose processors are used for complex computing tasks. A digital-media company seeking to mine nascent technologies for content. A tiny software firm whose shares traded below $1 for most of December.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries

  • C3.ai Stock Is Soaring. It’s Launching AI Software Tools.

    C3.ai, which provides analytics tools for large enterprises, is adding a generative artificial intelligence tool that includes ChatGPT.

  • Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound

    Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook is trying to bolster demand in a weak economy that has prompted mass layoffs in the tech industry, a move Apple has so far avoided thanks to frugal hiring during the pandemic. "With supply chain challenges largely normalized, we now believe Apple is entering a period of slower demand due to macro factors," said Cowen analyst Krish Sankar, adding that he expects 2% fewer iPhone units to be sold in 2023.