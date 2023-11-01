Apple earnings preview: Investors eye iPhone demand amid stiff competition in China

Apple is set to release quarterly earnings after the bell on Thursday, rounding out what has been a mixed bag of reports from US tech giants.

Further detail on the company’s iPhone competition in China and a glimpse into global consumer spending will be top of mind for investors during the company’s earnings call, in addition to insight around Apple’s transformation into a services business.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting for some of Apple’s most significant metrics in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter:

Revenue: $89.34 billion expected ($90.15 billion in Q4 2022)

Adj. EPS: $1.39 expected ($1.29 in Q4 2022)

iPhone revenue: $43.73 billion expected ($42.63 billion in Q4 2022)

Services revenue: $21.36 billion expected ($19.19 billion in Q4 2022)

Mac revenue: $8.76 billion expected ($11.51 billion in Q4 2022)

iPad revenue: $6.33 billion expected ($7.22 billion in Q4 2022)

Wearables revenue: $9.41 billion expected ($9.65 billion in Q4 2022)

The report comes just days after Apple unveiled its latest MacBook Pro lineup and updated iMac during its Scary Fast virtual event on the eve of Halloween.

Chief among concerns raised by analysts is softening demand for Apple devices, particularly in China, where Cupertino’s flagship iPhone faces stiffer local competition. Sales for both iPads and Macs are expected to decline by double digits for the quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Services remains a bright spot for CEO Tim Cook, with analysts projecting that part of the company to swell by double digits, the only Apple segment expected to show significant growth. While Apple’s state of the art hardware has led the company to trillion dollar status, its evolution as a services provider and expansion into music, gaming, and entertainment forms the center of optimistic cases for the company’s future.

Apple’s financial importance comes not just from the sway its stock holds at the top of the benchmark S&P 500 index, shaping the portfolios of institutional and retail investors, but from its sizable consumer base and operations in key markets like China and elsewhere. The iPhone maker’s performance also serves as a bellwether for broader trends in consumer spending and tech adoption.

Apple’s earnings arrive at a challenging moment for Wall Street and for tech stocks. The S&P hasn’t cracked a single percentage point gain over the past six months. And in the shorter run the index has given up ground, losing about 2% in the last 30 days.

The tech giants, which have showered investors with substantial gains for years, are struggling too. Investors have adopted a more discerning eye, raising doubts about the run up in valuations and poking holes in what was until very recently intense excitement around AI.

The increased scrutiny has also meant that investors are not in lockstep about the paths of the most successful tech names. In October, the fortunes of Apple, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and the other members of Wall Street’s “Magnificent Seven” diverged, showing that the Big Tech party isn’t what is used to be. Apple stock posted a loss of 0.3% last month, after slipping more than 8% in September, falling somewhere in the middle of the pack.

On Thursday fresh earnings will determine whether the stock’s next move will be among the few tech giant winners.

