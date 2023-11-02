Apple earnings top estimates, iPhone sales notch September-quarter record

Apple (AAPL) reported earnings after the bell on Thursday that beat expectations and set another record for sales generated by its growing services business, though results showed total revenues declined for the fourth-straight quarter.

In its fiscal fourth quarter, Apple reported earnings per share of $1.46 on revenue that reached $89.5 billion. Wall Street had expected earnings per share to come in at $1.39 with revenue reaching $89.3 billion, according to estimates from Bloomberg.

The company said iPhone sales increased to $43.8 billion in its fourth quarter, slightly beating expectations and marking a new record for iPhone sales in its fiscal fourth quarter. Services revenue surpassed $22 billion for the first time.

Revenues in its Mac, iPad, and Wearables categories fell from the same quarter last year.

Apple's latest results also showed its home market was a standout in its fourth quarter, with sales in its Americas region rising over last year, the only major geography to see revenue rise year-over-year.

For its just-completed fiscal year, Apple reported total revenue of $383.3 billion, down from $394.3 billion in the prior year.

Here are some of the highlights from Apple's quarter, compared to Wall Street expectations compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $89.5 billion versus $89.34 billion expected ($90.15 billion in Q4 2022)

Adj. EPS: $1.46 versus $1.39 expected ($1.29 in Q4 2022)

iPhone revenue: $43.8 billion versus $43.73 billion expected ($42.63 billion in Q4 2022)

Services revenue: $22.3 billion versus $21.36 billion expected ($19.19 billion in Q4 2022)

Mac revenue: $7.6 billion versus $8.76 billion expected ($11.51 billion in Q4 2022)

iPad revenue: $6.4 billion versus $6.33 billion expected ($7.22 billion in Q4 2022)

Wearables revenue: $9.3 billion versus $9.41 billion expected ($9.65 billion in Q4 2022)

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 15 Pro during an Apple event on Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

The report comes just days after Apple unveiled its latest MacBook Pro lineup and updated iMac during its Scary Fast virtual event on the eve of Halloween.

Story continues

Chief among concerns raised by analysts is softening demand for Apple devices, particularly in China, where Cupertino’s flagship iPhone faces stiffer local competition. Sales for both iPads and Macs declined by double digits for the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Services remain a bright spot for CEO Tim Cook. The segment grew by double digits, the only part of the company that generated significant growth. While Apple’s state-of-the-art hardware has led the company to trillion-dollar status, its evolution as a services provider and expansion into music, gaming, and entertainment form the center of optimistic cases for its future.

Hamza Shaban is a reporter for Yahoo Finance covering markets and the economy. Follow Hamza on Twitter @hshaban.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance