Apple event 2022: Live updates on iPhone 14, other devices coming soon

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Behold the new symbols of fall: Pumpkin spice and a new iPhone.

On Wednesday, Apple will host its annual September event from its California headquarters, where it is widely expected the tech giant will introduce the iPhone 14.

Several other products could also see updates, including the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple will also reveal details on the launch of iOS 16, the iPhone software update available on all iPhones going as far back as the iPhone 8.

USA TODAY will provide live updates on this page of all the Apple announcements. Here's what else you should know about the event.

CVS to buy Signify Health: What it means for patients

Fly for free: Southwest Airlines Companion Passes are up for grabs under a new promotion

Image sent with announcement of the September 2022 Apple event.
Image sent with announcement of the September 2022 Apple event.

What time is Apple event?

The event starts at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. ET if you're on the West Coast.

How to watch Apple event live

If you want to watch it yourself, Apple will stream both on its website and through the Apple TV app. It will also stream on Apple's official YouTube channel.

What to expect from Apple event?

The star of the show will be the iPhone 14. The question is how many models do we get? Last year, Apple unveiled four iPhones: the iPhone 13, the Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

But there's more. Apple could introduce an Apple Watch Pro, reports Bloomberg, with a much bigger display and a titanium casing. Apple will also unveil a new set of its AirPods Pro earbuds, according to Bloomberg.

Who is keynote speaker of Apple event?

Think of Apple CEO Tim Cook as a ringmaster of the Apple event circus.

Cook guides viewers through the myriad of device updates across its portfolio, as other Apple executives and employees break down how these new gadgets will change your life.

And don't be surprised if Cook thinks iPhone 14 is the best iPhone ever.

When will the iPhone 14 go for sale?

Apple will reveal this Wednesday. But if history offers any clues, last year Apple launched iPhone preorders the Friday after the event, with phones officially going for sale the week after. If Apple follows this pattern, expect preorders to open Sept. 9 with the new iPhones going on sale Sept. 16.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple event live updates: iPhone 14, new Apple Watch expected

