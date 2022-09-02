U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.88
    -24.97 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,475.30
    -181.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,674.99
    -110.13 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.87
    -7.95 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.77
    +0.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.10
    +16.80 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    17.94
    +0.27 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1970
    -0.0680 (-2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1513
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1070
    -0.1110 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,999.91
    +124.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.06
    -3.61 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Apple event 2022: When and where to watch updates on iPhone 14

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Next week kicks off an annual tech tradition: the launch of the next iPhone.

Apple will host an event from its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. on Sept. 7, where it is widely expected leaders will unveil the iPhone 14.

Although Apple has not officially confirmed a new iPhone will appear in invites sent to media last week, the tech giant typically reserves September for launching its signature smartphone.

The event also kicks off a busy time in tech as companies roll out new devices and hardware in preparation for the holiday shopping season.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple's tech event next Wednesday.

It's about time: An edit button is finally coming to Twitter, but you'll have to pay for it.

Don't buy an iPhone right now: Other do's and don'ts on eve of tech's hype-filled fall

Image sent with announcement of the September 2022 Apple event.
Image sent with announcement of the September 2022 Apple event.

When does Apple event start?

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT if you're on the West Coast.

How to follow Apple event live

USA TODAY's Tech team will provide live updates of the Apple event when it starts at 1 p.m. But if you want to watch it yourself, Apple will streaming both on its website and through the Apple TV app. It will also stream on Apple's official YouTube channel.

What can we expect at Apple event?

Unless Apple upends years of tradition, we're going to see a new iPhone. But Apple has also trotted out other gadgets in its portfolio, too. Last year, Apple unveiled a new Apple Watch, an updated version of its budget-friendly iPad, and a new iPad Mini.

As for what we might see added to iPhone 14, rumors suggest Apple could deliver an always-on display and significant upgrades to the phone's camera system.

When will the iPhone 14 go for sale?

Apple will reveal this next week. But if history offers any clues, last year Apple launched iPhone preorders the Friday after the event, with phones officially going for sale the week after. If Apple follows this pattern, expect preorders to open Sept. 9 with the new iPhones going on sale Sept. 16.

How excited are Apple fans for iPhone 14?

Maybe not so much. Digital marketing firm Time2Play surveyed more than 2,500 iPhone users in the U.S. who own an iPhone X or later. Their results showed only 9.5% of respondents were definitely upgrading. However, 59% said they have no plans to upgrade. For those who aren't sure, they want to see a better camera, a larger battery, and USB-C charging, the survey found.

What about iOS 16?

Let's not forget all eligible iPhones will receive an update for the latest version of iOS. Last year, Apple launched iOS 16 the Monday before the iPhone 13 went on sale. If Apple follows that trend this year, iOS 16 would launch on Sept. 12.

What features are on iOS 16?

Arguably the most important iOS 16 feature is the ability to unsend messages or edit them after they're sent. Once someone has sent a message in the Messages app, they have 15 minutes to edit or unsend it. iPhone owners also can customize their lock screens with new fonts and smaller widgets similar to what's available on Apple Watch.

Which iPhones support iOS 16?

Every iPhone model from the iPhone 8 and beyond will support iOS 16, as well as the second generation or later models of the iPhone SE.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple event 2022: iPhone 14 launch imminent. What you need to know

Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Apple’s Sept. 7 event

    Here's everything we expect to see at Apple's Sept. 7 iPhone event.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Uphold

  • Apple’s ‘Far Out’: What to expect from the annual iPhone event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Apple's upcoming annual iPhone event.

  • T-Mobile Really Wants You To Switch Carriers

    Is T-Mobile, as a corporate entity, lonely or something? Because the company is acting like it really, really needs new friends at the moment. The competition for new cell-phone and smartphone users has been escalating lately, as the base of potential new customers has seen an uptick in the past few years, and that's largely thanks to T-Mobile .

  • Apple iPhone Takes Lead in Smartphone Market. People Are Switching From Androids.

    It was the first time the iPhone accounted for more than half of the phones in use in the U.S. since 2007, according to Counterpoint Research.

  • What to expect at Apple’s ‘far out’ iPhone 14 event

    Get ready for some major upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup at Apple's "Far Out" event next week.

  • Meta Selects Qualcomm To Accomplish Metaverse Ambitions

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) agreed to use Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) produced custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality devices at Berlin's consumer electronics conference, Reuters reports. Their engineering and product teams will collaborate to produce the chips powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms. The chips will be optimized specifically for the Quest's system specifications. Also Read: Read Why Qualcomm Failed To Mark AI Chip Debut With Meta Meta will continu

  • Watch: Southwest pilot warns passengers to ‘quit sending naked pictures’ over AirDrop, or it’s everyone off the plane!

    The woman who posted the viral TikTok video says another passenger received an explicit image over AirDrop and complained to a flight attendant

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Technology Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Security door and lock maker Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) and industrial conglomerates Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) are not the first companies that spring to investors' minds when thinking about technology companies. The industrial giant's management intends to become a "software industrial". It wants to get there by the continued rollout of its analytical software platform, Honeywell Forge.

  • iPhone update: People with older devices urged to install emergency update

    Now Apple has released a new version of iOS 12, the most recent update for those phones, that fixes the problem. It is the first time in a year that Apple has pushed an update for that operating system, demonstrating the danger and potential effects of the security issue. What’s more, Apple has said that the security problem may already have been exploited by attackers, leading experts to urge that the update is installed as soon as possible.

  • Nvidia the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war

    Nvidia, the world's largest maker of artificial intelligence chips, is at the heart of a new round of U.S. tech sanctions targeting China. Nvidia noted in an SEC filing that the U.S. government had imposed new export restrictions on two of its most advanced AI chips to China, its second-largest market after Taiwan, making up 26% of its revenues in 2021. The ban could cost Nvidia as much as $400 million in potential sales to China in the third quarter, the firm said.

  • Analyst: Apple stock is a Buy ahead of the inflationary iPhone 14 release

    Apple could see a huge profit tailwind if it jacks up the price of its coming iPhone, reasons one top analyst.

  • Broadcom Stock Gains As Q3 Earnings, Outlook Challenge Chip Sector Gloom

    "While consumer IT hardware spending has been reported to be very weak, from our vantage point, infrastructure spend is still very much holding," said CEO Hock Tan.

  • The next USB standard will double existing speeds even with an older cable

    There’s a new, super-fast, version of USB 4 on the horizon and you won’t even have to buy a brand new cable to take advantage of it.

  • The best smartphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Microsoft's (MSFT) Activision Buyout Under Further UK Scrutiny

    Microsoft's (MSFT) $68.7 billion all-cash deal to acquire gaming giant, Activision Blizzard faces closer antitrust scrutiny in the United Kingdom.

  • The 20 best Labor Day TV sales worth shopping right now at Walmart, Amazon and Target — as low as $90

    These are the best Labor Day TV sales you can shop right now from brands like Sony, LG, VIZIO and more. Prices start at just $90!

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2022

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • Leica shows off its first 4K ultra-short-throw projector

    Leica has just unveiled an ultra short throw (UST) projector called the Cine 1 that can beam an 80- or 100-inch image at just six inches from a wall

  • Meta, Qualcomm sign pact on custom virtual reality chips

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc signed an agreement to have chip-maker Qualcomm Inc produce custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality (VR) devices, the companies announced at a consumer electronics conference in Berlin on Friday. Engineering and product teams of both companies will work together to produce the chips, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms, they said in a statement. The agreement shows the dependency of Meta, known as Facebook until last year, on Qualcomm's technology even as it tries to develop custom silicon of its own for its virtual, augmented and mixed reality devices.