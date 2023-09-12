Apple event 2023: Tim Cook unveils new iPhone 15 at Wonderlust launch

Apple has revealed the latest addition to its iPhone line-up - the iPhone 15 - at the company’s “Wonderlust” event in California.

Chief executive Tim Cook revealed the device alongside and upgraded iPhone 15 Pro, priced at £999 in the UK.

The company has also announced an update to its Apple Watch with the new Series 9 and upgraded its Ultra premium smartwatch.

The flagship iPhone 15 Pro will come in £100 cheaper than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. The regular iPhone 15 will cost £799, £50 less than the iPhone 14 when it launched.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro come with a new charging port, replacing Apple’s old Lightning cable with USB-C. The phones will also feature improved cameras and new processors.

The event comes at a key moment for Apple, which is under renewed pressure after China banned government workers from using iPhones. It also comes as smartphone demand slumps to its lowest level in a decade.

08:36 PM BST

Tim Cook hails the more powerful iPhone 15 Pro

Meet iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max! Powered by A17 Pro, which ushers in a new era of Apple Silicon, these products unlock new performance capabilities, amazing photography, next-level gaming, and more. And with an all-new titanium design, they're our lightest weight Pro models yet! pic.twitter.com/kZxWCPj0Vl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023

08:26 PM BST

The iPhone 15 launch: in pictures

The iPhone 15 Pro on display at Apple Park - AP

The iPhone 15 in white on displays - Getty

Apple's new Watch Series 9 - Getty

Tim Cook shows off the iPhone 15 Pro - Reuters

Apple's new iPhone 15 range on display - Getty

08:12 PM BST

Pricey new dongles accompany the iPhone 15

As well as revealing its new phones and watches, Apple has quietly updated its store with a range of wires and dongles for customers switching to USB-C - and they come at a price.

The new dongles include a USB-C to lightning adaptor - which will set you back £29. Its USB-C charging cable will cost £19.

Apple's new USB-C to lightning dongle - Apple

07:42 PM BST

Apple cuts iPhone prices in the UK

The new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will be slightly cheaper than last year’s models, Apple has revealed. The iPhone 15 will start at £799, down from the £849 the iPhone 14 set consumers back last year.

The iPhone 15 Pro will also come with a small price cut, starting at £999, down £100 from the £1,099 the iPhone 14 Pro cost in 2022.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max on display - Getty

Here are all the prices for the iPhone 15:

iPhone 15: £799 to £1,099

iPhone 15 Plus: £899 to £1,199

iPhone 15 Pro: 999 £999 to £1,499

iPhone 15 Pro Max: £1,199 to £1,599

07:24 PM BST

That's it for the live event

We will have more analysis and details on the phones as we get it.

07:20 PM BST

iPhone 15 Pro price revealed

The iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 in the US. The larger Pro Max will cost $1,199. We will have to wait for the UK prices to be revealed in a few minutes.

07:01 PM BST

iPhone 15 Pro new features

Apple’s more expensive iPhone 15 Pro model now comes with a new titanium case, which should make the iPhone 15 Pro lighter than before as well as more durable.

The phone comes with grade five titanium, which Apple says was the same alloy used on the Mars rover.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max - Apple

The 15 Pro will also include a customisable action button on the side of the phone, instead of its usual mute toggle. This could be programmed to open up the camera, for example.

The company says the Pro will come with a faster chip, featuring an A17 Pro microchip - an industry first with a tiny three nanometre piece of silicon. Despite its tiny size, it includes 19 billion transistors. The microchip should be 10pc faster when it comes to processing power.

The graphics processor on the chip is also 20pc faster and comes with ray tracing, for better lighting effects. This should make it even better for mobile gaming.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 48MP camera and a more advanced lens. The 15 Pro Max also has a more advanced lens with 5x optical zoom.

The 15 Pro will come with a USB-C connector, like the regular iPhone 15.

06:56 PM BST

Apple announces the iPhone 15 Pro

Tim Cook declares it “the most Pro iPhone ever”...

06:55 PM BST

iPhone 15 prices revealed

The US prices for the new iPhone 15 are as follows:

iPhone 15: $799

iPhone 15 Plus: $899

We will have to wait to see how that is reflected in the UK prices.

06:53 PM BST

Apple introduces USB-C to the iPhone 15 and AirPods

Apple’s lightning cables are dead. The new iPhone will instead come with USB-C, a common charging standard used by Android rivals.

It will also be coming to Apple’s new wired headphones and its AirPod wireless headphones.

06:51 PM BST

Apple to provide break down help without phone signal

The company’s new iPhones come with an updated form of satellite connectivity.

Starting in the US, Apple’s iPhone will include the capability to connect to a satellite and call for roadside assistance, even when you have no normal phone signal.

06:46 PM BST

iPhone 15 new features

Here’s James Titcomb on the new features coming on the iPhone 15:

First up is the iPhone 15: the company’s new standard range of phones. The main stats are the same: a 6.1 inch screen or 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus, but there are some important changes. The dynamic island, the adaptive notification bar at the top of the screen that arrived on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, has made it to the standard models. There’s also a big camera upgrade: a better 48 megapixel sensor means you can take 2x zoom photos as if you are using a high quality optical zoom. It comes in five colours: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. And Apple has introduced some new manufacturing techniques meaning the glass panel around the camera lenses matches the rest of the phone Apple says iPhone 15 will have the same “all day battery life”. The 15 Plus will have a bigger battery, although Apple isn’t saying how much more life you’ll get out of it. The iPhone 15 has a new “voice isolation” feature that means you’ll be able to be heard even on a busy train or in a public place. It uses artificial intelligence to isolate and prioritise your voice when making a call. You’ll be able to turn it on in the middle of a phone call.

06:41 PM BST

This is the iPhone 15

The new iPhone 15 in five colours

06:37 PM BST

Tim Cook announces the iPhone 15

The new iPhone features a significant redesign to its screen, replacing the “notch” at the top of the phone with the “dynamic island” used on its current Pro models.

The phone will come in five new colours, including a fetching pink.

Apple also shows off the eco-credits of its iPhone 15, which features a partly recycled case and fully re-used cobalt.

On the back is a more powerful 48MP dual camera, which should allow more powerful zoom.

06:32 PM BST

Apple reveals the Watch Ultra 2

The tech company is updating its more expensive and durable Apple Watch, featuring its more advanced processor, a brighter screen and a wider watch face.

The watch also comes with updated software in the terms of a new WatchOS and up to 72 hours of battery life.

The upgraded watch now features a case with a 95pc recycled titanium.

The company is also claiming its Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 are carbon neutral for the first time, which Tim Cook says is seven years ahead of its plans.

Here are all the new features coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 2:

The new features coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Both new watches will be available on September 22.

Apple Watch prices

Apple Watch SE2: £219

Apple Watch Series 9: £399

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $399/$499 series 9 $799

06:27 PM BST

Apple cuts out leather from its watches and cases

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s environmental chief, says Apple will be cutting out leather from its smart watches and cases in pursuit of net zero.

The company’s new watch bands will also feature recycled materials, including recycled plastics and fibre bands.

06:25 PM BST

Apple Watch Series 9's new double tap feature explained

Our technology editor James Titcomb has this to say on the Apple Watch Series 9’s new feature:

Double tap - tapping your thumb and forefinger together twice - appears the standout feature of the new Apple Watch Series 9. It is designed for moments when users do not have a spare hand - walking the dog, for example - to touch the screen. Double tapping lets users answer or end phone calls, stop timers, pause and play music, and snooze an alarm. Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams says: “Double tap makes interacting with your apple watch faster, easier and more convenient. It will become one of those magical experiences you rely on every day”. The feature is only available on the Apple Watch because of a new chip that is more capable of processing signals from its sensors. Apple has added features such as advanced heart rate detection and blood oxygen monitoring in recent years, but it seems once rumoured updates such as blood glucose detection may have to wait for future versions.

06:23 PM BST

Apple hails its eco credentials

Cook and co run a lengthy sketch showing off the company’s green credentials, such as reducing packaging, emissions and water use.

06:12 PM BST

Apple reveals the new Watch Series 9

Deirdre Caldbeck, the company’s director of Apple Watch marketing, has the updates:

The company says the watch comes with a new chip, with 60pc more transistors on its S9 microchip and a graphics processor that is 30pc faster.

This means artificial intelligence software can run more efficiently on its Watch. It also unlocks healthcare data on the new generation of Watch.

Jeff Williams adds the watch will also come with a new hands-free gesture - double tap. If a user taps their thumb and forefinger together twice, they can use it to answer calls without touching the watch.

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a new pink case, as well as midnight, gold and red.

The Apple Watch Series 9 - Apple

06:09 PM BST

Jeff Williams to reveal the new generation of Apple Watch...

The Apple Watch Series 9

06:06 PM BST

Tim Cook introduces today's event

The Apple boss says the company will reveal updates to “two essential products” - the iPhone and the Apple Watch...

But first, Tim Cook gives a quick run down of recent updates to its MacBook range and shares news about its upcoming Vision Pro virtual reality headset.

The chief executive says the headset remains “on track to launch early next year”.

06:01 PM BST

The live stream begins

Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event is about to begin...

05:46 PM BST

Tim Cook prepares to reveal the iPhone 15

05:31 PM BST

What features to expect from the iPhone 15

While the iPhone 15 is likely to be a modest upgrade to Apple’s smartphone, it will include a selection of new features that could tempt consumers to upgrade.

The most obvious will be the change in charging standard from Lightning to USB-C. This should enable faster charging and data transfers on the new iPhone models.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to come with a zoomable “periscope” camera lens, which should allow for much more detailed pictures from a distance.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro will be updated with a titanium case, making for a lighter and more durable phone. Other upgrades are likely to include a faster processor, the A17 Bionic, which will boost speeds and improve battery life.

The mid-range iPhone 15 will get a more substantial redesign than the more expensive Pro, removing the distinctive “notch” at the top of the phone for the so-called “dynamic island” used on the iPhone 14 Pro.

05:15 PM BST

Apple charger switch could 'irk' buyers

While Apple will be keen to portray its changes to the iPhone’s lightning charger as another of its innovations, it may frustrate some consumers who now find themselves with useless old wires.

Analysts give their verdict on how consumers will react to the change.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, says:

Despite a lot of enthusiasm for a single charging port standard from regulators and many consumers, it is inevitable that the move to a new connector will irk some people given Apple’s massive user base and the huge number of Lightning chargers, cables and accessories already in use. That said, I think it will come down to how Apple mitigates things. A simple approach would be to offer a Lighting to USB-C adaptor in your box or as a free item to Apple customers who visit an Apple Store. At a minimum, I think customers will expect Apple to provide a new charging cable in the box.

Paolo Pescatore, founder of PP Foresight, says:

If this switch happens, it will be a good move for consumers. It will be more convenient and better for the environment - with fewer cables amassed and less e-waste. When the EU law was introduced, it might have seemed like a huge blow for Apple. However, the company already supports the standard for some of its devices. With this change in mind, Apple will for sure need to redesign the new iPhone to support USB-C. It is certainly a step in the right direction, which Apple needed to make ahead of the EU deadline. Consumers will be left with outdated chargers and cables. Short term, that means frustration and more waste. Consumers should look at ways of decluttering and recycling what they can. I expect to see some backlash, similar to when Apple received when it introduced the lightning port back in 2012. However, everyone is now more aware and conscious of the environment and the impact of increased waste.

05:03 PM BST

iPhone 15 to launch as phone sales plunge

The launch of the iPhone 15 comes at a tricky time for Apple. The $2.7 trillion technology company has endured its longest period of revenue decline since 2016 and recently reported iPhone sales had fallen by just over 2pc in the three months to June.

Globally, demand for smartphones is also falling as consumers find fewer reasons to upgrade to a new device.

Total shipments of smartphones are expected to decline 6pc this year to 1.15bn units, according to figures from Counterpoint Research. Sales are expected to hit their lowest point since 2013.

An economic slowdown in China and a longer upgrade cycle for most consumers have weighed on the market.

Meanwhile, Apple is also being buffeted by the trade war between the US and China.

Last week, more than $200bn was knocked from its market value, following reports China is banning the use of iPhones by government officials. China is a major driver of sales for Apple, while it is also crucial for its manufacturing.

04:51 PM BST

Apple braces for USB-C backlash

After more than a decade, Apple is changing the smartphone charging port on your iPhone. The company will be swapping out its Lightning connector for USB-C - a standard commonly used on Android phones.

It hasn’t made the change lightly. Apple has been pressured into swapping its charging port by EU rules that have enforced a common smartphone charging standard.

What this could mean is that a number of smartphone cables around your home will become redundant when you buy a new smartphone.

An Apple Lightning cable (left) and a USB-C cable (right) - iStock

You can read more about the change here: Apple braces for backlash after caving to EU demands on iPhone chargers

04:25 PM BST

Welcome to our iPhone launch coverage

Good afternoon and welcome to the Telegraph’s live blog of Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event.

We will be covering today’s new reveals and bringing you the latest reaction to Apple’s new smartphones.

What will Apple be revealing?

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones, updating its current iPhone 14 range with a suite of more powerful devices.

The new phones will be the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro - both with a 6.1-inch screen.

There will also be a larger iPhone 15 Plus and an iPhone 15 Pro Max - although this could be called the “Ultra”. These will have a 6.7-inch screen.

Apple is anticipated to unveil changes to how you charge your smartphone, changing from its current “Lightning” ports to a technology known as USB-C.

The tech giant is also likely to show off new updates to its AirPod headphones and the latest generation of its Apple Watch.

