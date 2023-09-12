Apple event: Here's everything the iPhone maker unveiled on Tuesday

Apple (AAPL) held its big product unveiling event of the year on Tuesday.

The event comes with high expectations for the company's millions of consumers and world of watchers. This time around, there was some surprise around pricing — Apple mostly didn't raise prices, with the new iPhone Max as the sole exception.

Here are all the products that the company showed off for the first time at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lines

Apple revealed its latest smartphones, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Starting at $799, the iPhone 15 is the cheapest of the lot, followed by the iPhone 15 Plus, which comes in at a baseline price of $899. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $999 and $1,199, respectively.

Preorders for the new iPhones begin Friday, Sept. 15, and they will be available starting Sept. 22.

The key change in both phone lines is their new USB-C charging ports, which are in compliance with new European Union regulations looking to cut back on e-waste. The second generation of AirPods Pro will also use the USB-C charging port.

The iPhone Pro models feature the new A17 Pro Chip, which Apple says is 3 nanometers and the fastest in any smartphone. The chip features a 16-core neural engine that Apple says is two times faster than before.

Gaming will also be emphasized in the iPhone 15, as Apple said it's rolling out Capcom's "Resident Evil 8" and "Resident Evil 4" games for the smartphones.

Apple Watch

Additionally, new smartwatches joined Apple's lineup, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Apple Watch lineup is available for preorder starting today.

The Apple Watch SE is priced at $249, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is $399. For its part, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799.

The watches themselves feature a new pink color, and the company's S9 chip, which purports to speed up processing times.

The most notable new feature on the Apple Watches is called Double Tap — a physical gesture that allows you to answer calls, scroll through widgets, start and stop music, or silence alarms. Additionally, new Siri health interactions allow users to log sleep, weight, and other health markers.

Throughout the event, Apple emphasized sustainability, and the company touted the Apple Watch Series 9 as the company's first-ever completely carbon-neutral product.

Apple stock fell more than 1% on Tuesday, as the Apple event took place. Year to date, shares are up over 35%.

