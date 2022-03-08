Apple event: New iPhone SE model at $429, new iPad Air unveiled. Follow for live updates

A screenshot of the Apple logo featured on its March event invite.

Spring has arrived early for fans of Apple products.

On Tuesday, the tech giant will host a product event available to watch online. Apple is expected to unveil a new, lower-cost iPhone as well as an updated iPad.

According to a media invitation sent to USA TODAY last Wednesday, Apple's theme for the event is "Peek performance."

During Apple's spring event in April 2021, the company introduced several new products, including a purple iPhone 12, a new iPad Pro, and AirTags, small trackers users can attach to keys or backpacks to prevent them from getting lost.

USA TODAY will provide live updates off the Apple event, which starts at 1 p.m. ET. Apple will stream the event from its website.

iPad Air: New model announced

It's iPad's turn. Cook just unveiled a revamped iPad Air, which is the company's thinner, lighter version of its popular tablet.

The iPad Air will add the M1 chip, which will give the iPad Air a big bump in graphics and processing performance, said Apple.

The iPad Air will also feature a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and will add the Center Stage feature, a cool tool used to help focus during video calls. The new Air will also support 5G.

The tablet will be compatible with accessories like Apple's magic keyboard and the second generation of Apple Pencil.

The 5G iPhone SE starts at $429

Apple confirmed the new iPhone SE, which will include a 4.7-inch screen and support for Touch ID, will launch on March 18 at $429.

iPhone SE with 5G announced

Cook introduced what we all expected: a new iPhone SE. The big takeaway thus far is it will use the A15 processing chip, which is the same as in the iPhone 13. It's twice as fast as an iPhone 7 and nearly twice as fast as iPhone 8, according to Apple. It also appears the home button will remain on the SE model.

The phone will be available in three colors: midnight, starlight, and red. It will also support 5G

iPhone leaving you 'green' with envy?

The iPhone 13 is now available in two new shades of green. The iPhone 13 will soon be available in a forest green color, while the iPhone 13 Pro will arrive in a lighter alpine green finish.

Baseball on Apple TV+

Major League Baseball is making its debut on Apple TV+. Well, that's if baseball actually comes back this season. Friday Night Baseball will feature two games every Friday during the season only available on its platform.

Tim Cook starts with Apple TV+

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks things off with the livestream directly from Apple Park in California.

He begins with Apple TV+, one of many streaming services occupying our time during the pandemic. Cook introduces several original films coming soon to the platform, featuring some big name actors including Mahershala Ali, Denzel Washington, and Ryan Reynolds.

Apple event: How to watch online

If you want to follow along and watch the Apple event streamed online, you have a couple options.

Apple says it will stream the event from its website, as well as through the Apple TV app. When you visit the app, you will likely see an image of the invite to select, which takes you directly to the stream.

If you don't have Apple TV, the company will also stream through its YouTube channel.

APPLE EVENT: Why you should time iPhone, iPad purchases to their calendar

Why call it 'Peek performance?'

With every invite comes speculation about the language Apple uses. In this case: "Peek performance."

Forrester analyst Thomas Husson said don't be surprised if Apple reveals new hardware including "a new MacBook Air with a new boosted processor, some other Macs and a new iPad Air.”

For those hoping Apple may finally reveal some news related to the metaverse, Husson said prepare to be "disappointed."

"This will be the Apple spring collection not a peek preview of disruptive new product categories," he said.

Apple's online store is down

Under normal circumstances, Apple's online store going down would present a problem. But this is just one of the first steps in Apple's dance toward unveiling its new line of devices.

"Be right back," reads a message on Apple's website. "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

