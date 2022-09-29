An Apple executive is leaving the company after being filmed joking about fondling 'big-breasted women' in a viral TikTok video

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Apple exec Tony Blevins is leaving the company following a TikTok video of him making a crude joke.

He was filmed earlier this month saying he fondles "big-breasted women" for a living.

Blevins is a 22-year Apple veteran who works with the company's manufacturing and delivery partners.

A senior Apple executive is leaving the company after a video of him making a crass joke went viral on TikTok, Bloomberg reports.

In a video published September 5 by TikTok content creator Daniel Mac, Tony Blevins — Apple's vice president of procurement — was approached while getting out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a rare supercar that can cost more than $500,000.

When asked what he does for a living — the theme of many of Mac's videos — Blevins responded: "I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off."

He added: "Also, if you're interested, I've got a hell of a dental plan." The video has since been liked more than 140,000 times on TikTok.

Bloomberg reports that the video attracted the attention of Apple employees, who are said to have flagged it to the company's human resources department.

Apple then launched an investigation that resulted in Blevins' team of six direct reports and several hundred employees being removed from under his management, Bloomberg reported, citing people it said were familiar with the situation. Now, Blevins is departing the company, Bloomberg reported.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor," Blevins told Bloomberg. His comments, he said, were a reference to the 1981 film "Arthur," which contains a similar off-color line in which the Arthur character played by actor Dudley Moore says, "I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss."

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Blevins has been with Apple for 22 years and reports to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams. According to a 2020 Wall Street Journal profile, he's considered a shrewd negotiator and is responsible for making deals with Apple's suppliers and manufacturing and delivery partners.

