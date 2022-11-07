U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • Dow Futures

    32,322.00
    -106.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,830.50
    -59.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.10
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.07
    -1.54 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    -5.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.30 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9931
    -0.0030 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0076 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4690
    +0.8150 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,786.79
    -408.00 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.25
    +9.20 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Apple expects iPhone 14 shipments to be delayed by Covid restrictions in China

Steve Dent
·Reporter
·1 min read
Engadget

COVID-19 restrictions at Foxconn's primary iPhone 14 factory in Zhengzhou, China means shipments will be lower than anticipated, Apple said in a short press release. That means in turn that customers who've ordered one will experience "longer wait times to receive their new products," it added.

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.

A slowdown in shipments was widely anticipated after the Chinese government ordered a week-long lockdown in the area where the Foxconn factory is located following the outbreak. The action, part of the government's "Covid Zero" approach, affects the factory that manufactures four out of five Apple's new smartphones. Overall, iPhone production could be reduced by 30 percent, according to previous reports.

Launched in September, the iPhone 14 is a relatively minor upgrade over the the previous model, with the main change being the elimination of the SIM tray, and the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. The shipping time is currently listed as 3-4 weeks in the US.

