Apple's rumored new monitor could be a lot more affordable than the Pro Display XDR

Even the stand for Apple's 32-inch, $5,000 Pro Display XDR is famously expensive, but its next external monitor might be more reasonable, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, he said that Apple's next external monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR."

Gurman also said that he's "hoping" it launches in 2022, so it's not super clear if that's from an informed source. Previously, he said that the cost of building that monitor (which uses LED backlit but not mini-LED technology) "has likely come down, and with a few tweaks and perhaps a slight drop in brightness, Apple might be able to get to a similar quality monitor (at a slightly smaller size) at perhaps about half the price."

Apple is reportedly working on some smaller 24- and 27-inch displays along with a successor to the Pro Display XDR, as 9to5Mac pointed out. The latter could use an A13 Bionic chip and Apple's Neural Engine to accelerate learning tasks. Apple was forced to ditch its "far beyond HDR" claim for the current Pro Display XDR model and was ridiculed by display expert Vincent Teoh for comparing it to a professional Sony reference monitor.