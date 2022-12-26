Apple Faces $98 Million Hit on Back Taxes in Japan, Nikkei Says
(Bloomberg) -- Apple faces about $98 million in back taxes in Japan, a bill that appears to be tied to bulk sales of duty-free devices to foreign tourists, Nikkei reported.
Japan’s tax-free shopping for visitors staying less than six months doesn’t apply to purchases for resale purposes, according to the report.
At least one transaction at an Apple store involved someone who purchased hundreds of handsets at one time, according to the report.
Apple halted tax-free shopping in June and is believed to have filed an amended tax return, Nikkei said.
