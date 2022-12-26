U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.39
    +0.83 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0250
    +0.1650 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,874.66
    +33.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.40
    +0.46 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,554.75
    +148.88 (+0.56%)
     

Apple Faces $98 Million Hit on Back Taxes in Japan, Nikkei Says

Greg Chang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple faces about $98 million in back taxes in Japan, a bill that appears to be tied to bulk sales of duty-free devices to foreign tourists, Nikkei reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan’s tax-free shopping for visitors staying less than six months doesn’t apply to purchases for resale purposes, according to the report.

At least one transaction at an Apple store involved someone who purchased hundreds of handsets at one time, according to the report.

Apple halted tax-free shopping in June and is believed to have filed an amended tax return, Nikkei said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

