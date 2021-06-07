FaceTime is coming to PC and Android via a web app

When iOS 15 arrives later this year, it will come with some significant upgrades to FaceTime. Apple's Craig Federighi previewed those changes during WWDC 2021. One of the biggest tweaks is that Facetime will work with Android and Windows 10 PCs thanks to new shareable links Apple will let you send to your friends and family. That same feature will also allow you to schedule calls with your contacts by sending them an invite link ahead of time.

Among the other upgrades coming to FaceTime is a new grid interface that bundles in support for spatial audio to make the experience of talking to someone feel more immersive. Additionally, there's a feature called "portrait mode" that will blur the background, and an audio toggle that will allow you to decide whether your iPhone's microphone captures just your voice or everything that's happening around you.

FaceTime Share

Apple is also expanding the scope of FaceTime with a new feature called SharePlay. As the name suggests, SharePlay will allow you and several other people to watch or listen to the same TV show, movie or song simultaneously. Some of the streaming apps that plan to support the feature include Disney+, HBO Max and Twitch. Naturally, it will also work with Apple Music and Apple TV.

FaceTime is just one of the core apps within iOS getting a major overhaul with iOS 15. Apple also showed off new versions of Messages and Maps. Apple didn't share a release date, but the company is likely to push the update to users later this year.