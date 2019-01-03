Apple Falls to Fourth-Biggest U.S. Company by Market Value

(Bloomberg) -- It was only a month ago that Apple Inc. was the biggest U.S. company by market capitalization. Since then, it has lost that crown to Microsoft Corp. and at times ceded second place to Amazon.com Inc. The final blow to its dominance came Thursday as shares tumbled in the wake of its revised quarterly sales forecast, flipping positions with Google parent Alphabet Inc. to put it at the bottom of the heap.

