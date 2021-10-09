U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2100
    +0.5940 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,632.55
    -832.98 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Apple files appeal to delay change in App Store payments

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

The judge who presided over the Apple vs. Epic case largely sided with the tech giant, except in one area: She ruled that Apple must allow developers to direct users to other payment systems within their apps. Any changes the company has to make to App Store rules to accommodate for that must be in effect by December 9th, or so the judge originally ruled. But now, Apple has filed a notice of appeal (PDF via CNBC) asking for a stay on the injunction, which could push back developers' ability to offer alternative means of payment by one more year.

In its appeal, Apple wrote that it "has already taken concrete, specific steps in the direction indicated by the Court’s opinion — including by agreeing to eliminate the prohibition on targeted out-of-app communications." The tech giant argued that it "would be a poor use of resources" to require it to comply with the injunction due to the "near-inevitable litigation" from Epic regarding the scope of its compliance. "There is no reason to expend resources,"it said, adding that "a stay would maintain the status quo while the appellate process progresses to completion."

Trystan Kosmynka, Apple's senior director of App Review, also said:

"At a high level, it is my judgment that, without thoughtful restrictions in place to protect consumers, developers, and the iOS platform, this change will harm users, developers, and the iOS platform more generally."

Allowing developers to add in-app links to external payment options would be a major shift for the company. It originally yanked Fortnite from the App Store when Epic offered buyers discounts and freebies if they make their purchases directly from the developer. Shortly after that, the tech giant removed Epic's developer tools, as well. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney shared communications between the two parties back in September, wherein the tech giant said it wouldn't allow Fortnite back in the App Store until all court appeals are exhausted. The process could take five years.

According to a previous analysis by the CNBC, the App Store had gross sales of around $64 billion in 2020. Apple typically takes a 30 percent cut from app purchases, though it recently lowered that to 15 percent for all apps that earn less than $1 million a year. Giving developers the means to accept alternative modes of payment could cost the company billions. As Bloomberg notes, however, the judge that issued the injunction didn't specifically mention that the company can't charge developers a commission for payments made outside the App Store. Whether Apple would still ask developers for a cut remains to be seen, though it would be a complex undertaking if it decides to do so. 

A hearing has been set for Apple's request to stay the injunction on November 16th, but it's looking to move the proceeding to November 2nd. 

Recommended Stories

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Hovers Against Japanese Yen

    The US dollar has gone back and forth in a relatively tight range against the Japanese yen on Thursday, as we await the Non-Farm Payroll figures coming out on Friday.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Reaches Towards Resistance Again

    The British pound has rallied again during the course of the trading session on Friday but gave back gains near the ¥152.50 level.

  • U.S. Adds 194,000 Jobs Last Month, Far Below Estimates

    Oct.08 -- U.S. nonfarm payrolls&nbsp;increased 194,000 last month after an upwardly revised 366,000 gain in August, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, while average hourly earnings jumped. Bloomberg's Michael McKee breaks down the numbers on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Flagship New EV Looms?

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers Towards 50 Week EMA

    The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading week to reach towards the bottom of the consolidation pattern that we just broke down from.

  • Ally of Japan’s Premier Calls for Capital Gains Tax Hike to 25%

    (Bloomberg) -- An ally of new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said capital gains tax could be raised to 25% from the current 20% without affecting stock prices, just as the premier prepares to make his first policy speech in parliament. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainAmazon Delivery Partners Ra

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Automaker Hits New EV Sales Record?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • More Fuel Stations Around London Run Dry Before Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’The number of fuel stations in London and the Southeast that are dry increased, showing that efforts to

  • Bitcoin's October price rise suggests near-term crypto bull run amid regulation

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are shooting up the charts this week, continuing their break-away pattern from the stock market over the last month. While bitcoin's (BTC-USD) volatile behavior still baffles plenty of investors, regulation and other macro indicators suggest its a safe crypto asset.

  • AMD vows to fix Ryzen processor slowdowns on Windows 11

    Installing Windows 11 might make the apps on your AMD-powered computer slower, the chipmaker has warned.

  • Lasertec Gets First Next-Gen Gear Orders From Memory Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Lasertec Corp., the sole supplier of machines required to test designs for the world’s most advanced chips, has expanded its list of customers to computer memory makers, President Osamu Okabayashi said in an interview.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial Di

  • Microsoft buys Seattle-based startup Ally to improve its Viva platform

    Microsoft's year of acquisitions isn't over. The tech giant announced another buy as it continues to grab startups fit for its cloud computing services.

  • Grab One of Sony’s Most Popular Cameras at a Great Price!

    You've still got time to act and get a new Sony! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don't need the latest camera model? That's fine. There's a lot of ways that Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you're interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hoste

  • PS5 stock UK - live: Game, John Lewis and Amazon could restock next week – what to know

    Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Smyths Toys, Argos and more

  • Apple asks judge to pause Epic Games antitrust orders as it appeals ruling

    Apple Inc on Friday asked a U.S. federal judge to put on hold orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices and said that it is also appealing the ruling in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, according to court filings. U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September largely ruled in Apple's favor after a weeks-long trial. In her full 180-page ruling, Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that developers were being prevented from communicating with iPhone users about alternative prices.

  • Amazon Just Secretly Dropped $70 Off These Best-Selling AirPods Pro Today

    Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale on Amazon today for 30% or $70 off today. They're wireless, bluetooth, water, and sweat-resistant for a deal you can't miss.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 8th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s breakout, Shiba Inu hit a new high on Thursday before tumbling into the deep red. A move through the day’s pivot would be needed to resume the rally…

  • Read that link carefully: Scammers scoop up misspelled cryptocurrency URLs to rob your wallet

    Wwwblockchain.com isn't a typo. Nor is hlockchain.com or blpckchain.com. Those sites are set up to dupe Internet users trying to reach Blockchain.com, a website that lets users buy and sell cryptocurrency.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. And there's big money in little typos. A man in Brazil paid more than $200,000 worth of bitcoin between last November and February for those and other typo Web addresses, according to

  • Apple seeks to avoid allowing developers to link out to other payment options in Epic appeal

    Apple Inc. appealed a federal judge's ruling in Epic Games Inc.'s antitrust lawsuit against the proprietor of the App Store on Friday, and is seeking to avoid allowing app developers to guide consumers to other payment options as the judge commanded.

  • DarioHealth Corp. Enters Agreement with Global Employer for Metabolic and Musculoskeletal Health Solutions

    DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital-therapeutics (“DTx”) market, today announced an agreement with a global company based in the United States to provide its integrated digital health management solution for diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal (“MSK”) health. According to the update, the contract is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022. “We are pleased to add another self-insured employer as a customer bringing our total additions in the second quarter t