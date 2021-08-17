U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.67
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0070 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0105 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5970
    +0.3170 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,740.38
    -1,568.98 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Apple files appeal notice in copyright lawsuit against cybersecurity firm

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal in a copyright case it brought against cybersecurity firm Corellium LLC in 2019.

Corellium sells tools to allow security researchers access to a "virtual" software-based version of the iPhone. In its suit, Apple alleged Corellium violated copyrights to its iOS operating system.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed many of Apple's claims in a summary judgment last year.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

