Apple Realizes its iPhone Problem But Pivot Sees Major Challenges

Apple, the $801 billion electronics giant, is reportedly initiating major changes in its executive team by altering roles and establishing new strategies.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the move is a response to the lackluster sales figures of the iPhone in key markets including China.

Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook released a public letter to investors describing the company’s struggle in China, mainly attributing it to geopolitical risks including the trade war with the U.S.

Some analysts stated that the lower-than-expected sales of the company’s flagship product were largely triggered by the plateauing smartphone technology development.

