U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.50
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,609.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,851.25
    +47.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,321.70
    +4.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    -0.55 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4170
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3820
    +0.1530 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,615.72
    -2,998.57 (-8.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.97
    -79.48 (-8.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,063.13
    +43.89 (+0.15%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Apple (finally) updates its weather app with dynamic backgrounds, maps and way more data

Ingrid Lunden
·2 min read

Weather remains one of the most-used apps on mobile devices, and yet so often it's also one of the least dynamic when it comes to updates and new features (ironic especially if you live in a country like the UK, like I do, where the weather is a near-national obsession and does really change within the course of an hour. Captive audience!). So today during WWDC it was great to see Apple finally giving its own native weather app some love with a significant update.

Possibly its biggest since long ago dropping Yahoo for Weather Channel as its key data provider?

The company has completely refreshed the interface with an animated layout that reflects what state the weather happens to be in at the moment and place you are searching, similar to what Apple displayed in its last update but significant more dynamic, with more wind, rain, sun and smog (sorry). There are now thousands of variations that Apple says more accurately represent sun position, clouds and rain.

In addition to this, Apple now shows off a pretty extensive dashboard of more datapoints -- taking the information way beyond basics of temperature and precipitation. Graphics now include wind, UV index and barometric pressure. Alongside this you now get full-screen weather maps, high resolution images that animate the progress of rain and clouds, air quality, and temperature -- sort of like your own personal weather assistant.

Some of this has been a long time coming but also unsurprising, and not just because of how perennially popular weather apps are.

Back in March 2020, it emerged that Apple made a key acquisition of a weather app startup, Dark Sky, easily one of the best weather apps on iOS and Android before Apple shut it down.

Again, given how surprisingly neglected weather apps tend to be, especially considering how passively popular they are, it was possibly always a low bar that was going to be bettered by someone. But Dark Sky, which began as a Kickstarter of all things, really did the effort justice.

It's not clear why it too so long for Apple to make it rain on its weather app after that acquisition, but it's good that it finally has.

Of course Apple's still not magical enough to bring you guaranteed sunshine for that camping weekend you have coming up, but the update will mean that the data nerds among us might have a lot more fun figuring out what will happen next, and hopefully get a more accurate picture of the details that will help you decide whether you absolutely have to make room for wellies in the car or not.

Recommended Stories

  • iOS 15 features: 10 most exciting new features coming to your iPhone

    Apple fans have a handful of big events to look forward to each year, but there are two that are particularly exciting. At the top of the list is Apple’s annual iPhone event, during which the next-generation iPhone is shown off for the first time each year alongside other new hardware. But there’s no question …

  • Apple unveils new iOS 15 privacy features at WWDC

    Apple kicked off its global annual developer conference, WWDC, with a ton of new features and technologies. TechCrunch has all the coverage here from the keynote. As with previous years, Apple has dropped a number of new security and privacy features.

  • Apple’s WWDC Keynote Just Ended. Here Are the Highlights.

    At its developer conference keynote, Apple announced a wide range of software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, as well as for homes.

  • GM Stock Continues to be a Wall Street Favorite

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson raised his price target for shares of (GM) on Monday. GM stock is up more than 50% year to date, far better than the returns of the broader stock market. Investors are encouraged by increasing industry sales and pricing as well as GM’s plans to invest more in vehicle electrification.

  • Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. NVIDIA

    A global chip shortage has helped send sales of semiconductors and related components through the roof, sending the stock prices of companies that design and sell chips skyrocketing, too. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two of the hottest names in this space, and shares of the companies are up a respective 78% and 174% since the start of 2020. AMD and NVIDIA thus both deserve consideration for your portfolio if you're planning on buying and holding for at least a few years -- the longer the better -- and if you can tolerate some wild swings in price.

  • Is Paramount+ Worth It? The Streaming Service Just Launched a Cheaper Plan

    Within its first few months, the service already has an impressive library of shows, and a great price

  • This might be the mother of all password leaks, with billions of credentials exposed

    Shortly before Apple CEO Tim Cook took the virtual stage at the iPhone maker’s Apple Park headquarters campus for WWDC 2021 on Monday — at which the company unveiled a ton of new software updates, including some major new privacy enhancements — an email landed in my inbox underscoring how critical those privacy features are …

  • Apple reveals iOS 15 with brand new features and functionality

    Apple is hosting an all-digital WWDC for the second year in a row, and following a fun video that let iOS developers run wild, the company jumped right into the announcements with the reveal of iOS 15. Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior VP of Software Engineering, took the stage to discuss all the ways that iOS …

  • Apple launches new IOS

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Apple's latest IOS.

  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz fuel economy numbers are out

    Fuel economy for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is officially out and posted to the EPA’s website. It being the only “compact” pickup with fuel economy estimates out, we expected excellent numbers. The Santa Cruz is no hybrid, though.

  • Search continues for man who punched 75-year-old Asian woman

    According to officials, 24-year-old Queens resident Christian Batista was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault in the second and third degree.

  • Will The Sony A7 IV Be A Massive Upgrade? It Needs To Be!

    In terms of specs, the Sony a7 III is probably the best all round Full-Frame mirrorless or DSLR camera today. When mirrorless cameras became mainstream by about 2014 or so, I observed two kinds of photographers who moved over to this system from other brands’ DSLRs. Others who stood firm about a larger sensor requirement moved to the Sony offerings.

  • ‘Truly an emergency’: how drought returned to California – and what lies ahead

    The state is facing another drought just two years after the last one ended. Here’s what you need to know Water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the drought-stricken Folsom Lake last month. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AP Just two years after California celebrated the end of its last devastating drought, the state is facing another one. Snowpack has dwindled to nearly nothing, the state’s 1,500 reservoirs are at only 50% of their average levels, and federal and local agenci

  • Amazon sneak peek! The 5 best early Prime Day tech deals, revealed

    Get plugged in with these can't-miss bargains on TVs, smart plugs and more.

  • Will Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra get on to the next big Heat thing with Bam Adebayo?

    There was a time when Pat Riley spoke of an “intervention” when it came to Erik Spoelstra’s handing of a Miami Heat big man. But because the big man at that time was Hassan Whiteside, Riley gave his coach the benefit of the doubt. Conciliation canceled. This time, as Riley offered his thoughts on the Heat power rotation, one that was pummeled into submission in the first round of the playoffs ...

  • According to FTC complaint, MoviePass went to hilarious lengths to stop you from using MoviePass

    The brief window when MoviePass was good was truly beautiful, a real “Candle In The Wind”-worthy run, but the much larger window when it was not good just gets worse and worse as time goes by. It’s less “Candle In The Wind” and more “something died in the crawlspace and nobody wants to get in there and clean it out.” Our latest reminder of the bad old days comes from Mashable, which wrote up a new press release from the Federal Trade Commission about a complaint filed against the raccoon skeleto

  • Why Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Triumphed Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE: FSR) was an electric stock on Monday, accelerating more than 9% higher. Fisker, which like EV top dog Tesla concentrates on higher-end models, said it aims to produce an entirely climate-neutral automobile by 2027. Instead, Fisker said, it will do this by building its cars with climate-neutral materials, and using climate-neutral services.

  • WatchOS 8 app 'leaks' hint at a more independent Apple Watch

    Code hints the Apple Watch might get Contacts and Tips apps with watchOS 8, making it more independent from your iPhone.

  • Mark Your Calendars: Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is Almost Here

    Dates for this summer's biggest shopping event have finally been announced. Learn when you can start shopping and what deals you can expect from Amazon Prime Day 2021.

  • Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Fight Ends Without a Knockout

    On Sunday, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather hit the ring at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The fight went 8 rounds and ended without a knockout.