Apple fined £1.6bn for driving up the cost of music streaming

The European Commission's competition chief Margrethe Vestager said Apple had abused its dominant position for a decade - Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Apple has been fined €1.84bn (£1.6bn) by the European Union for raising the cost of music streaming by imposing illegal restrictions on apps such as Spotify.

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s competition chief, said Apple had abused its dominant position for a decade, using its control over the iPhone App Store to impose fees on music streaming services.

The larger-than-expected fine is the latest in a series of EU crackdowns on Silicon Valley companies, which has led to accusations of anti-American bias in Brussels. It is the first fine that the EU has imposed on Apple and Europe’s third biggest anti-monopoly fine, behind two penalties on Google.

Apple shares fell by more than 2.5pc on Monday after the announcement, knocking around $70bn (£55bn) off its market value.

The fine comes five years after Spotify formally complained to the EU, accusing Apple of imposing unfair conditions on streaming apps, and four years after the bloc opened its investigation.

Apple hit back at the decision, saying the fine followed “coordination” between the Commission and Spotify. It vowed to appeal, raising the prospect of years of legal fights.

The penalty comes days before sweeping EU internet competition laws come into force that will require companies including Apple, Google and Meta to change how they operate.

Under the new laws, Apple will have to offer alternatives to its App Store, which is currently the only way to download iPhone apps and generates billions in fees for the company.

On Monday, Ms Vestager said Apple’s control over how iPhone apps are downloaded meant many music fans paid significantly more for music streaming services than they should have.

Apple charges fees of up to 30pc for music subscriptions bought through apps, meaning many streaming companies have charged extra when users purchase memberships in this way.

Spotify, for example, used to charge £12.99 a month for subscriptions bought through the app – £3 more than the regular price. It later stopped selling subscriptions through its app.

Apple has imposed “anti-steering” rules banning apps from directing users to cheaper subscriptions on their websites. The Commission said this meant many listeners may not have been aware of the cheaper option.

Apple's own streaming service, Apple Music, competes with the likes of Spotify - Jenny Kane/AP

The iPhone maker runs its own streaming service, Apple Music, which competes with the likes of Spotify.

The Commission “found that Apple applied restrictions on app developers preventing them from informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services available outside of the app. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules”, it said.

“Apple’s conduct, which lasted for almost 10 years, may have led many iOS users to pay significantly higher prices for music streaming subscriptions because of the high commission fee imposed by Apple on developers and passed on to consumers in the form of higher subscription prices for the same service on the Apple App Store.”

Ms Vestager said: “For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store.

“They did so by restricting developers from informing consumers about alternative, cheaper music services available outside of the Apple ecosystem. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules, so today we have fined Apple over €1.8bn.”

Apple suggested the fine was the result of a nine-year campaign by Spotify, saying the streaming giant had worked closely with the EU “on an investigation with little grounding in reality”.

The Californian company said: “The primary advocate for this decision – and the biggest beneficiary – is Spotify, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Spotify has the largest music streaming app in the world, and has met with the European Commission more than 65 times during this investigation.

“The reality is that European consumers have more choices than ever. Ironically, in the name of competition, today’s decision just cements the dominant position of a successful European company that is the digital music market’s runaway leader.

Spotify said: “This decision sends a powerful message: no company, not even a monopoly like Apple, can wield power abusively to control how other companies interact with their customers.”

Shares in Spotify rose almost 3pc in New York.

The UK will receive a share of the fine because the investigation was opened before the end of the Brexit transition period.

