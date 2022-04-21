Apple Fitness+ adds new dance workouts featuring music from BTS, ABBA and more

Apple announced today that it's adding new curated dance workouts and collections to Fitness+ in time for International Dance Day on April 29. The service is adding additional content to its Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates an entire workout playlist to one artist, with new workouts featuring music from ABBA, BTS and Queen. Every Monday for four weeks, the service will add new workouts featuring each artist.

The workout types include strength, HIIT, dance, treadmill, cycling, yoga and pilates. Some of the new Fitness+ dance workouts will teach users choreography from BTS music videos, like "Dynamite" and "Permission to Dance." Fitness+ will also feature a section of dance workouts, including six 20-minute workouts across Latin Grooves, Upbeat Anthems, Throwback Hits and Hip-Hop/R&B playlists.

The service is also unveiling a new workout collection on April 25 that is designed to "get subscribers dancing any day of the year." The collections feature, which Apple introduced in January, are curated series of workouts and meditations that are designed to help users reach their goals. The new dance collection will include 20 to 30 minute workouts including ’80s classics, hip-hop songs and Latin music from around the world.

Apple launched Fitness+ in December 2020 and has since worked to compete with other subscription fitness offerings. Fitness+ is available as a standalone subscription for $9.99 per month, or as a part of the Apple One Premier plan for $29.95 per month, which gives users access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud+ with 2 TB of storage.