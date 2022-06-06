U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

Apple's Fitness app no longer requires an Apple Watch

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Apple

You won't need an Apple Watch to access the company's Fitness app anymore. With iOS 16, Apple is bringing the software to iPhone, the company announced during WWDC 2022. Like its watchOS counterpart, the app will allow you to set daily activity goals, with a "Move ring" there to motivate you to stay active throughout the day. Your iPhone will use its sensors to track your steps and workouts and then convert that information into an estimation of the calories you've burned. At any time, you can share your Move ring with friends and family to push them to achieve their activity goals too.

Follow all of the news from WWDC right here!

