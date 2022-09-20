Apple to fix annoying copy and paste bug, camera shaking and more in next week's iOS 16 update

Apple's new iOS 16 operating system is about to get its first significant set of bug fixes, including those that will address users' complaints over shaky cameras when using some apps, and a frustrating copy and paste bug that asks users far too often if an app has permission to access their clipboard, among other things.

Apple's aim with the paste permissions feature was to protect users' privacy, as the prompt highlights when apps are reading the clipboard where sensitive data could be stored -- even when users may not be aware that's happening. TikTok, for instance, was found guilty of snooping on clipboard data as were dozens of other iOS apps. But the prompt is not supposed to appear repeatedly as it's doing in iOS 16, which is distracting and annoying.

The news of the iOS 16 update to address this issue and others was first reported by The Wall St. Journal. MacRumors additionally confirmed, via a reader email exchange with an Apple exec, that the annoying paste pop-ups was not intended behavior and would soon be fixed. The exec suggested the issue was not one that was caught internally, but admitted other users had experienced the same problem.

Apple also confirmed to TechCrunch it was aware of the issues and noted a fix would be out next week.

While the developer and public beta builds for iOS 16 had been relatively stable this time around, a full public release of a new operating system often uncovers new issues that weren't discovered during testing phases -- in some cases because those issues don't impact all users.

That seems to be the case with the camera shaking issue, for example, which had been reported by some early adopters on social media. They found select photo-sharing apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram would record shaky videos when the rear-facing camera was used from inside the social media app, and their new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max would make loud noises. This problem didn't occur when using Apple's first-party camera app, however, indicating the issue is rooted in software.

This is not a universal bug, as it turns out, but Apple hasn't explained why some users encountered this problem and others did not. Here at TechCrunch, for instance, no one could replicate the issue when testing Apple's new devices, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, running iOS 16.

Some other iPhone 14 Pro users also said their phones because unresponsive when restoring from iCloud and transferring data from older iPhones, the Journal reported. This will be addressed in the upcoming update, as well, it noted.

Apple has not indicated which day next week users can expect the update, but if you're impacted by any of these issues, you may want to visit the iPhone Settings to check for the update directly.