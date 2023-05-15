Apple Goes Aggressive On Mac Comeback, To Switch To 3-Nm Manufacturing

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) ramped up testing of M3 chips to win back customers for the MacBook lineup.

The iPhone maker has begun putting next-generation Macs with the M3 chips through their paces, testing them with third-party apps to ensure compatibility with its software ecosystem, Bloomberg reports.

Apple made the move despite being yet to mark the debut of its next set of Macs with M2 chips.

Apple’s Mac business suffered a 31% sales decline last quarter, missing analyst estimates.

Reportedly, at least one version of the M3 in trialing has 12 CPU cores, 18 graphics cores, and 36 gigabytes of memory.

The CPU, the chip’s central processor, comprises six high-performance cores that handle the most intensive tasks and six efficiency cores that kick in for operations that need less power.

Apple would switch to the 3-nanometer manufacturing process with its M3 line.

It will likely launch Macs with M3 chips toward the end of 2023 or early 2024. At the same time, the first 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip will likely arrive this summer.

Reportedly, Apple is working on M3-based iMacs, high-end and low-end MacBook Pros, and MacBook Airs.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.39% at $173.25 premarket on the last check Friday.

Photo via Company

