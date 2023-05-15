U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Apple Goes Aggressive On Mac Comeback, To Switch To 3-Nm Manufacturing

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) ramped up testing of M3 chips to win back customers for the MacBook lineup.

  • The iPhone maker has begun putting next-generation Macs with the M3 chips through their paces, testing them with third-party apps to ensure compatibility with its software ecosystem, Bloomberg reports.

  • Apple made the move despite being yet to mark the debut of its next set of Macs with M2 chips.

  • Also Read: Apple Races Against Time: High-Stakes Launch of $3000 Mixed-Reality Headset Amid Intense Competition

  • Apple’s Mac business suffered a 31% sales decline last quarter, missing analyst estimates.

  • Reportedly, at least one version of the M3 in trialing has 12 CPU cores, 18 graphics cores, and 36 gigabytes of memory.

  • The CPU, the chip’s central processor, comprises six high-performance cores that handle the most intensive tasks and six efficiency cores that kick in for operations that need less power.

  • Apple would switch to the 3-nanometer manufacturing process with its M3 line.

  • It will likely launch Macs with M3 chips toward the end of 2023 or early 2024. At the same time, the first 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip will likely arrive this summer.

  • Reportedly, Apple is working on M3-based iMacs, high-end and low-end MacBook Pros, and MacBook Airs.

  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.39% at $173.25 premarket on the last check Friday.

  • Photo via Company

