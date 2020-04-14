How Apple and Google will track the coronavirus from your phone

On Friday, Apple, and Google parent company, Alphabet, two of the tech industry’s fiercest competitors, announced a joint effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus through consumers’ smartphones.

The joint effort will utilize so-called contact tracing, which helps public health officials identify and notify individuals who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But rather than deploying boots on the ground, the firms will use the Bluetooth connections built into their millions of smartphones.

By doing so, the hope is, they can convince anyone who is at risk of contracting coronavirus to self-isolate, effectively cutting off the virus’s ability to spread through communities. The ultimate goal: To allow the country to tentatively re-open in the absence of a vaccine.

Here’s how the system will work, and, the companies say, protect your privacy.

How Apple and Google will track the virus

The tracing software will roll out in two separate waves.

In the first wave, which will be deployed in mid-May, Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will release an application programming interface (API) that will enable Bluetooth proximity detection on users’ devices to work with apps built by public health authorities.

Apple and Google will use Bluetooth technology to help track coronavirus infections, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. (Image: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images) More

The Bluetooth detection function, when enabled, will continually search for other users’ nearby smartphones. When in range of each other, the devices will share anonymous identifier beacons, which will be stored locally on each users’ phone, not on a server.

Beacons being broadcast will change every 15 minutes, so that a single beacon can’t be used to track a user’s location.

If a person is diagnosed with coronavirus, they would voluntarily enter their infection status into their health authority’s app. The app would then push the last 14 days worth of identifier beacons collected by the users’ phone to a server.

Uninfected users’ devices will regularly check to see if the broadcast beacons they’ve received have been associated with a positive infection.

If one of the beacons on their phone comes up as such, the person will receive a notification telling them how to move forward with potential treatments via their health authority’s app. They’ll never know who the other person was, or where they interacted with them.

The Apple and Google initiative would use Bluetooth and continuously changing identifier beacons to let people know if they've come into contact with someone with the coronavirus. (Image: Apple/ Google) More

If a person you've been in contact with submits their positive diagnosis to the tracking app, you'll receive a notification. (Image: Apple/ Google) More

The second wave of the software rollout will bring the Bluetooth beacon function to the operating system level of both Android and iOS devices. This, the companies say, will provide improved beacon sharing, and allow users to participate in the initiative without first having to download an app.

The idea is that by eliminating the need for an app, the companies will remove a friction point for consumers, making them more likely to use the service.

Potential privacy concerns

The chief concern for Apple and Google, given the companies are dealing with medical data, is convincing users that their information and security will be protected.