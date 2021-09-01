Apple Growth Partners Named NorthCoast 99 Winner for 13th Year

Chuck Mullen, Chairman

Chuck Mullen, Chairman

Erica Ishida, President

Erica Ishida, President

AKRON, OH, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners is proud to be recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the 13th time the firm has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 Award.

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 23rd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. “More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals. The data from this program helps employers stay current on organizational practices and understand what top performers want and need so they can be responsive,” said Samantha Marx, Member Service Director at ERC, who oversees the program.



NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Our firm is committed to the healthy growth of our people and by keeping our employees engaged, we know they’ll provide world-class service for our clients,” states Chuck Mullen, chairman.

“We’re continuously discussing ways to improve our employees’ engagement, focusing on changes we’re seeing across the country,” comments Erica Ishida, president. “Today, our firm launched our initiative known as AGP Anywhere, which is our solution for employees to actively choose where they work best – remotely, in one of our three offices, or a hybrid of both. We believe we’re leading the way in the future of where employees work best.”

“Talent wins in today’s labor market. The NorthCoast 99 winners know this so they continue to build progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits to attract and retain the best and brightest. We’re thrilled to recognize the 2021 winning organizations and look forward to sharing their success stories,” said Kelly Keefe, President of ERC.

Story continues

The 2021 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino’s Awards; Impact Architects; Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; UKG; and Wayfind Creative.

About ERC

Since 1920, ERC has provided people data and HR services to help leaders make better decisions. Through our certified HR advisors, we offer consultative services, compensation benchmarking and data, workplace polls and surveys, networking, and cost savings opportunities. We also offer virtual and classroom instructor-led training, on-demand learning, individual and team assessments, one-on-one coaching, and employee engagement services. In addition, ERC sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers. Additional information about ERC and our services can be found at www.yourERC.com.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

####

Attachments

CONTACT: Brittany White Apple Growth Partners bwhite@applegrowth.com



