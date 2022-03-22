Apple Growth Partners Named Regional Leader by Accounting Today

Apple Growth Partners has been named a 2022 Regional Leader by Accounting Today

A first-time honor for the firm, AGP is included in the Great Lakes category of the Top 100 firms – a region that nearly doubled its average growth rate from 2021.

AKRON, OH, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has been named a Regional Leader by Accounting Today as part of their annual Top 100 firms list.

A first-time honor for the firm, AGP is included in the Great Lakes category of the Top 100 firms – a region that nearly doubled its average growth rate from 2021.

The annual list spotlights firms poised for growth while highlighting challenges faced across the industry, such as retention.

Along with AGP’s aggressive growth strategy – including announcing two new locations in the last 12 months – the firm has expanded its workforce to support employees working from anywhere. Known as AGP Anywhere, the program enables employees to choose where they work best, whether remotely, hybrid, or in one of five offices in Northeastern Ohio, Chicago, or Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC). Embracing a remote workforce has resulted in hiring experienced team members outside of the firm’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio.

“Being recognized as a Regional Leader by Accounting Today, along with our peers, is a significant achievement for our firm,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Our sights are set on growth over the next 10 years, including revenue and people.”

President and chief operating officer Erica Ishida agrees.

“Our firm’s mission includes taking care of each other and our clients with world-class service, which is directly demonstrated through the honor of being named a Regional Leader,” says Ishida.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

Story continues

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Brittany White Apple Growth Partners bwhite@applegrowth.com



