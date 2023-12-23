Apple halts sales of certain Apple Watches due to violation

Tech stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index snapped up new all-time highs in the week leading up to the holiday weekend, surpassing the 16,800-point ceiling, fueled by rising speculations over Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year. The tech-heavy index is on track to record its best yearly return since 1999.

Apple Watch ban

The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany on Dec. 16, 2020.

Apple halted sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the U.S. as Apple Watch’s blood oxygen sensor violated Masimo Corp’s MISO intellectual property, a company specializing in medical technology. Apple’s bid to delay a sales ban has been turned down by the International Trade Commission.

Musk advises against IPOs

Elon Musk, in a conversation Thursday with Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, advised against companies going public, citing the legal burdens and constant lawsuits Tesla faces. Musk emphasized the challenges of maintaining high standards for quarterly reports as a public company and the potential benefits of rewarding employees with stock. He suggested that companies should only consider going public when they have a stable and predictable revenue stream.

TED Talks, meet Elon?

Chris Anderson, the head of TED Talks, has ignited speculation about a possible partnership between TED and Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter. In a first TED Talk posted on X, Luis von Ahn, the co-founder of Duolingo, discussed the innovative approach of his language learning platform. Musk replied by saying “TED talks on X.”

Blue Origin eyes ULA

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is reportedly interested in acquiring United Launch Alliance, intensifying the space race rivalry with Musk's SpaceX. ULA, co-owned by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, received additional bids from private equity group Cerberus Capital Management and Textron.

Household wealth surges

Robust stock market gains in November and December are estimated to potentially add about $5 trillion to American household wealth. U.S. households' combined net worth was already at $151 trillion by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Auto debt crisis worsens

The U.S. car loan market is in crisis due to rising negative equity and delinquency rates. American car owners face record levels of negative equity, averaging $6,054 in November, the highest since April 2020. Used car values have declined over 20% since early 2022, exacerbating the issue. Auto loan debt, now the third-largest consumer debt category, has reached $1.595 trillion.

